How Argentina vice-president narrowly escape assassin

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

8 minutes wey don pass

Argentine's vice-president don narrowly avoid assassination after one gunman's weapon no gree work as e aim at her.

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner dey greet supporters outside her home wen one man show face from di crowd and point one handgun in her face.

President Alberto Fernandez say di gun dey loaded with five bullets but fail to fire wen e trigger am.

Ms De Kirchner dey in di midst of one corruption trial and dey return from court. She deny di accuse.

Police say dem don take di shooter, one 35-year-old Brazilian man, into custody.

Dem dey try establish motive for di attack.

Addressing di nation late on Thursday night, Oga Fernandez condem di attacker and say di attempt on Ms De Kirchner's life na one of di "most serious" incidents since di kontri return to democracy in 1983.

"We fit disagree, we fit have deep disagreements, but hate speech no go fit take place sake of say e breed violence and no chance dey of violence coexisting with democracy," Oga Fernandez tok.

E also declare one national holiday on Friday to allow Argentines time to "express demselves in defence of life, democracy and in solidarity with our vice president".

Footage share ontop local media show say di man aiming a gun inches away from her head and appearing to attempt a shot. She den lowers her head but no shots dey fired.

For another video wey dem post on social media, pipo in di crowd appear to try to block Ms de Kirchner from di suspected gunman.

Argentina's economy minister, Sergio Massa, call di attempted shooting an "attempted assassination".

"Wen hate and violence prevail over debate, societies dey destroyed and situations like dis arise: attempted assassination," e tok for one tweet.

One police spokesperson earlier tell Reuters news agency say dem find one weapon few metres from di scene after dem don arrest di man.

For recent days, hundreds of protesters don gather in support outside di 69-year-old's home for di capital while di trial dey go on.

em accuse Ms de Kirchner of defrauding di state and being involved in one scheme to divert public funds while she be president between 2007 and 2015.

If dem convict her at trial, prosecutors donmake dem sama di ex-president 12 years in prison and lifetime ban from politics.

However, Ms de Kirchner na di Senate president and so dey enjoy parliamentary immunity.

Dem no go imprison her unless her sentence dey ratified by di kontri Supreme Court, or she lose her Senate seat for di next elections at di end of 2023.

Ms Kirchner don face numerous odacorruption trials following her time as president.