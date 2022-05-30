Kasala for India rapper death

Wia dis foto come from, Sidhu Moose Wala/ Instagram

one hour wey don pass

Di murder of rapper Moose Wala for di northern Indian state of Punjab don create kasala.

E happun one day afta dem reduce di number of im security cover.

Unknown gunmen shoot Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu wey dem dey also call Sidhu Moose Wala.

Di 28 year-old murder occur on Sunday evening when im be dey travel for di state Mansa district.

Two odas bin injure from di attack.

State police chief say one Canada based gangster don claim responsibility of di attack.

VK Bhawra further explain on Monday say, "one Goldy Brar don claim responsibility on behalf of di Lawrence Bishnoi gang".

Dis na afta Moose Wala family accuse di police say dem no do beta investigation before dem blame di mata on gang rivalry.

Why dem reduce Sidhu Moose Wala security

Wia dis foto come from, Sidhu Moose Wala/ Instagram

Opposition leaders don dey ask why dem reduce di rapper security.

Police say dem reduce Moose Wala security detail from four commandos to two.

Dis officers dem bin no even dey with di rapper wen im die.

E dey among di ova 400 pipo for Punjab wey goment don reduce dia security details or comot dem pata-pata.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann say part of di reason na to crack down on so-called "VIP culture".

Di culture dey put politicians ova normal citizens.

Police officials say dem do am to put more officers for security.

Dis na ahead of di anniversary of di wahala Operation Blue star.

Na wen Indian army attack di Sikhs' most sacred shrine for 1984.

But di move create kasala wen di list of di pipo dem dey reduce security for leak for social media.

Some pipo say e fit increase threat on dia lives.

Who be di edgy Indian rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala?

Wia dis foto come from, Sidhu Moose Wala/ Instagram

Dem born am to ansa Subhdeep Singh Sidhu for Moosa village for Mansa district bin study engineering for Punjab before im come waka go Canada for 2016.

Di very next year, im drop im first track wey im call "So High" under di name of Moose Wala.

Since dat time, e don blow for Punjab and with di Sikhs wey dey Canada and UK.

In di four years of im career, di 28 year old rapper bin turn one of di most famous players for di Punjab hip-hop scene.

BBC Punjabi tori pesin say from ogbonge parties for di state to tea shops dem for di rural area, na so so Moose Wala dem just dey play.

Im songs wey im write and compose get ova 5 billion views and e enta Top 5 for UK charts last year. E also feature for The Guardian as one of di best new artists of 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Sidhu Moose Wala/ Instagram

But e don enta wahala with di law before.

For May 2020, dem book am say im shoot AK-47 for shooting range during Covid lockdown.

E bin also get police case say im dey promote violence and gun culture with im song, Sanju.

But dem neva convict am for any of dis alleged crimes.

For 2021, e enta politics wia e contest as candidate under India main opposition, di Congress party.

E bon dey contest for di 2022 Punjab assembly elections but im no win, howeva di mata boost im popularity.