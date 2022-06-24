Women for di US don lose right to get abortion afta Supreme Court ruling

Millions of women for di US go lose di legal right todo abortion, afta di Supreme Court overturn one 50-year-old rule wey make am legal across di kontri.

Di court strike down di landmark Roe v Wade decision, some weeks afta one unplanned document wey leak and show say dem bin dey plan to change di ruling.

Di judgement go change abortion rights for America, as now evri state fit now ban di procedure. Based on dis mata, half of di states for America dey expected to introduce new restrictions or bans.

Thirteen don already pass so-called trigger laws wey go automatically cancel abortion based on di Supreme Court ruling. Some odas dey likely to pass new restrictions sharp-sharp.

In total, access to do abortion dey expected to cut off for like 36 million women wey dey reproductive age, according to research from Planned Parenthood, wey be healthcare organisation wey dey provide abortions.

Di Supreme Court bin don dey consider one case, Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, wey dey challenge Mississippi ban on abortion afta 15 weeks.

But di conservative-majority court rule in favour of di state by vote of six to three based ideological lines - wey come end di constitutional right to get abortion. "We therefore hold say di Constitution no dey give right to abortion... and di authority to regulate abortion must go back to di pipo and dia elected representatives," na wetin part of di judgement read.

Democratic governors of plenti states including California, New Mexico and Michigan don already announce plans to include abortion rights for dia constitutions if dem bin overturn Roe v Wade.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris also meet wit seven Democratic states attorneys general on Thursday to discuss how dem go fit defend abortion rights, na so Reuters news agency bin report.

Di landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case wey see Supreme Court rule by vote of seven to two na im say woman get right to terminate her pregnancy and di right dey protected by di US constitution.

Di ruling give American women complete right to get abortion for di first three months (trimester) of pregnancy, but e also allow for restrictions for di second trimester and for prohibitions in di third.