How technical fault make ATMs begin give pipo moni anyhow

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

24 minutes wey don pass

Bank of Ireland get technical faults wey dey allow pipo withdraw money anyhow.

Di fault allow make am no get small amount of money and pipo wey no get money at all for dia accounts to withdraw money.

Irish polish say na sake of dis fault dem send officers go some of di cash machines.

Pipo form long queues for many cash machines for di Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, afta tori about di machine fault spread.

Posts for social media show officers we dem don send go di cash machines.

Di bank tok on Wednesday morning say dem don solve di problem, dem also tok sorry for di disruption e cause.

Di bank warn say transfers and withdrawals go still apply to di account of customers.

Gardai say dem bin know about di unusual volume of activity for some cash machines across di kontri.

“On a case by case basis we take local decisions depending on di public safety and public order wey members of An Garda Síochána,” one tok-tok pesin tok

“An Garda Síochána remind pipo of dia personal responsibility to carry out dia personal banking.

Wetin di Bank of Ireland tok?

Bank of Ireland say di technical issues also affect customers for Northern Ireland but “dem no get di same reports of customers wey Dey use Northern Ireland ATMs late last night”

Di bank add say overnight payments to accounts fit appear thru out Wednesday.

“We know say di technical issue make some customers to fit withdraw and transfer money wey dey above dia normal limits,” di tok-tok pesin tok.

“We go apply dis transfers to do accounts of di customers today.”

We beg any customer wey find diasef for financial gbege sake of say dem don over withdraw dia money to contact us.”

Di problem first start on Tuesday afternoon wen customers no fit access di services even though contactless, card and cash machine services bin no dey affected.

Reports for social media suggest say some customers bin don already transfer money wey pass wetin dey dia Bank of Ireland accounts go anoda bank accounts, na from dia dem withdraw di money dem.

One man wey bin dey queue for outside one ATM for Stoneybatter, Dublin tell di Irish times say im bin don hear about di fault for di ATM for Internet and im plan to take advantage of am.