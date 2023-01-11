Prince Harry don slam 'dangerous spin' about im tok about Taliban

Wia dis foto come from, CBS

one hour wey don pass

Prince Harry don tok say claims say im boast for im new book about killing 25 Taliban wen im dey for Afghanistan duty na "dangerous lie".

Pipo don call out di prince say im tok about di killings for im book, Spare as military pipo say e dey wrong to refer to di dead as "chess pieces".

But for US TV, Harry accuse di press say dem carry im words and twist di context - say dat spin don affect im family safety.

E also defend wetin e tok, say di plan na to reduce veteran suicide.

Spare wey comot on Tuesday don become di fastest selling book for di history of UK wey no be fiction.

Dem don buy about 400,000 copies of di memoir even though di media don leak plenti tins inside di book before di official release.

For di wide range interview im do wit Stephen Colbery for di Late Show, di first one afta di book comot, Harry tok plenti tins dia.

E suggest say pipo don attempt to yeye im book, e tok about di k-leg relationship wit im brother and attack di "bigoted" British pess.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Harry tok say writing di book na di "most vulnerable I don eva be for my life", and e leave am stronger.

But im add say, "di last few days don dey hurtful and challenging, as I no fit do anytin about di leaks".

Harry say, "di most dangerous lie dem don tok na say I bin dey boast about di number of pipo I kill for Afghanistan".

"If na me hear anybodi dey boast about dat kain tin, I go vex. Na lie. E dey very disturbing say dem fit get away wit am. My words no dey dangerous, how dem spin am dey dangerous to my family."

E say e bin wan dey honest about im experience for Afghanistan, and give veteran di space tok dia own, "without an shame".

E add say, "my whole goal and wetin make me add dat detail na to reduce di number of (veteran) suicides", e add.

Wia dis foto come from, CBS Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Harry reveal say di media spin of im Afghanistan tok dey dangerous to im family

Harry claim say Buckingham Palace bin wan yeye di tori wey im tok for im memoir wih help from di British Press even tough im no tok names.

One Buckingham tok-tok woman no gree ansa on di claim and oda tins Harry tok for di book.

Harry bin show di necklace wey im tok say break wen im brother Prince William push am ova argument.

E explain say, "dis one, wey don dey fixed now. We get my pikin heartbeats, wey my wife give me".

For lighter moments for di interview Harry follow Colert drink tequila , e also get questions on how frost bite catch im penis and do skit wia im introduce di show wit Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

Di prince also tok say im don watch di Netflix show The Crown (di drama wey dey based on di Royal Family) and joke say im go fact check am.

E say im late grandma, di Queen, im remember her sense of humor pass.

Wetin im write for Spare about Afghanistan?

Wia dis foto come from, WPA Pool Wetin we call dis foto, Harry serve as Apache helicopter pilot for 2012-13

For Spare, Prince Harry tok for di first time say e kill 25 enemy fighters during two tours for di Helmand region of Afghanistan.

E write, "so, my number na 25. No be number wey give me satisfaction but no be number wey make me shame".

"Naturally I for prefer not to get dat number for my military CV, for my mind, at di same time I go prefer to live for world wey no get Taliban, world without war...

"For di heat and fog of war, I no tink say di 25 na pipo. You no fit kill pipo if you fit tink about dem as pipo.

"Dem be chess piece wey comot di board, Bad comot before dem fit kill Goods

"Dem train me to other-ize dem well-well, For some level, I see dis kain learned distancing get wahala.

"But I also see am as unavoidable part of being soldier. Anoda reality wey no fit change."

Figures of di military slam di media coverage of di comments before di book release.

Ex army officer Col Richard Kemp wey oversee forces for Afghanistan tell BBC say to call dead Taliban insurgents chess pieces fit "give propaganda to di enemy".