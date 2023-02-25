INEC no postpone general elections for di first time in 12 years

As Nigerians dey vote to enter new administration, you go need sabi say dis year election go mark di first time wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) no postpone di general elections and e show say dis move sweet many citizens for belle.

Even though many pipo don dey reason say INEC fit announce say dem don move di election date go front sake of di naira scarcity challenge wey bin confront di kontri.

BBC Pidgin tok wit Coordinator di Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) Ezenwa Nwagwu about why dis election happun for di date as Inec plan am.

Oga Nwagwu say why Inec no move di election date get do wit how di leadership dey determined and no wan make anytin stop dem to deliver dis election

E add say e also show clearly say di commission work very hard to deal wit issue of logistics wey bin don cause most of di postponement in di past.

“In all I tink say determination dey to go ahead and get over wit dis. E don be one long process since di president sign dis electoral act wey be one year now”.

Technology help Inec

Nwagwu also tok about how security officials bin advise Inec to postpone di 2015 elctions sake of insurgency wey dey bite hard dat time.

E say Boko Haram fighters bin dey face security forces directly dat time.

“Wetin dey important be say we don break dat jinx of postponement of election, pipo bin dey panic, fear dey but we don move beyond dat, e bin get pressure like logistics, security gbege and all of dat in di past, but I tink say we don move now”.

Anoda tin wey Nwagwu also tok about be say di new electoral reforms and di use of technology help di electoral join bodi to fit achieve di presidential election date delivery.

E say di new electoral reform give chance to improve di electoral process.

“If not for dis controversial naira redesign we for no even see some of di logistics wahala wey shelle dis time, wetin I go say be say di whole period of voter registration over 87 million pipo wey be pick up dia PVCs be some of di tins wey we fit celebrate”.

Oda times wey INEC don postpone major elections

For 2011, voting bin don actually start for some parts of di kontri wen INEC announce say dem don move election by two days.

Di national assembly elections wey suppose for 2nd April 2011 and don dey go wella for states like Lagos, Kaduna, Kebbi, Delta, Zamfara and Enugu bifo di den Inec oga professor Attahiru Jega, announce di postponement.

E bin blame di postponement on late deployment of electoral materials as reasons.

Dem bin move am to Saturday 9th April, while di presidential election bin dey moved from 9th April to 16th April 2011, and state elections to 23rd April from 16th April.

For 2015 wey be four years later, Professor Jega also move di l elections again.

Dat time, na by six weeks following pressure from security chiefs, wey bin call for postponement of di elections.

Di security ogas bin say dem need time to “diminish Boko Haram”.

Also for 2019, di Inec announce say dem don postpone election less dan 10 hours to di time wey voting go start