Why court fit question Harry and Meghan on top case wey half-sister file

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex fit face questioning as part of one US defamation case wey Meghan half-sister carry go court.

Samantha Markle dey sue Meghan for "defamation and injurious falsehoods" afta di couple interview wit Oprah Winfrey for 2021.

She allege say dem defame her, alias spoil her name wen Meghan "falsely and maliciously" say she be "only child".

One Judge don dismiss di motion wey Meghan bring to stop depositions for di civil case from taking place.

Deposition na formal statement of evidence for US, wey dey required for witness or a party wey dey involve to give in legal case.

For di high-profile interview wit Oprah Winfrey, di couple discuss dia families, royal life and mental health.

Di duchess' half-sister claim, for one filing wey she submit for March 2022, say Meghan make "demonstrably false and malicious statements" to a worldwide audience.

Documents wey PA News agency obtain show di original motion.

E show Samantha Markle, wey get MS and dey use wheelchair, bring di action, saying around 50 million pipo for 17 kontries don watch di Winfrey interview.

Di motion say e "disseminated false and malicious lies" and don put Samantha Markle for "humiliation, shame and hatred on worldwide scale".

'Rags to royalty'

E add say Meghan don use "di powerful resources of di Royal Family public relations operation" to spread "lies worldwide" about Samantha Markle and dia fada Thomas Markle

And describe am as a "premediated campaign to destroy dia reputation and credibility".

E don happun, di motion tok, "to preserve and promote di false 'rags to royalty' narrative".

Na on Tuesday Florida Judge, Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismiss one motion wey Meghan bring to stop depositions for di case from taking place.

But di ruling, for court documents wey Daily Mail publish, also be like say e question some of di case wey dem bring against Meghan.