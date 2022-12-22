Who be Peteru, di popular comedian wey die

Wia dis foto come from, Peteru Comedy/Instagram

Popular comedia Tobi Owomoyela, wey pipo know as Peteru don die, im family confam.

Tori about im death spread on Thursday - "Di family of Owomoyela regret to announce di death of Oluwatobi 'Peteru' Owomoyela wey until im death na loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and comedian extraordinaire," di family tok for statement.

E join di long list of celebrities wey don die for 2022.

Di cause of im death no clear but local tori pipo for Nigeria claim say na cancer.

Peteru popularity na mostly for social media as e follow for di many skit makers for Nigeria.

Peteru comedian biography

Wia dis foto come from, Woli Agba/Instagram

Peteru na from Oyo state, South west Nigeria wia e make im name as a popular Master of ceremony before e evolve into skit-making.

Im na also brand influencer and radio presenter.

Na im follow comedians break di tori of im death for social media.

Di comedian wey im real name na Tobi Owomoyela na 35 years-old.

Im na di only son from di family of seven – e neva tey wey e bury im papa. Di burial happun for November 2022 for Ibadan.

Peteru get wife and pikin wey still small. Dem base for America.

Tribute to Peteru comedy

Many pipo don begin pay tribute to Tobi Owomoyela. Odas don extend dia condolence to im family.

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola follow for one of di first pipo to break di news of Peteru death for social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Muyiwa Ademola/Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Woli Arole/Instagram

List of oda celebrity wey die for 2022

Di entertainment industry for Nigeria suffer many loss for 2022.

From actors to singers and reality TV stars to actors and actresses, comedians and so on.

Di year start wit di death of Osinachi Nwachukwu di ‘Ekwueme’ crooner.

Oda entertainers wey die include, Ada Ameh, Sola Onayiga, Rico Swavey, Sammie Okposo, Biyi Bandele, Lari Williams and Tafa Oloyede.