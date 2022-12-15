Nigeria ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki don die

Wia dis foto come from, Other

13 minutes wey don pass

Di Nigerian ambassador to Spain Demola Seriki don die for di age of 63.

E die for Madrid, Spain capital.

Im pikin inside one statement wey dem sign on-behalf of di family say e die ''peacefully surrounded by im family'' on Thursday, 15 December, 2022.

Dem however no reveal di cause of di former minister death.

Di statement say “Na with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah wey we announce di loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, papa, grandpapa, brother, uncle, and friend,”.

Wia dis foto come from, Dele Momodu

Demola Seriki profile

Dem born an on 30 November, 1959.

Na for January 2021 President Muhammdu Buhari appoint am as di Nigerian ambassador to Spain.

Before im appointment as envoy, Seriki bin serve in several capacities.

Between 2009 and March 2010, e be minister of state for interior.

E also serve as di minister of state for defence from 2008 to 2009.

From October 2008 to December 2008 Seriki bin served as di minister for mines and steel development.