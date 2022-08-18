Quarter-final fixtures for U-20 Women's World Cup

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria finish top of group C wey get France, Cana and Korea Republic

39 minutes wey don pass

Di Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup for Costa Rica don enta di quarter final stage.

Eight teams still remain out of di 16 wey bin start di competition dis month.

Di teams wey still remain na Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Nigeria and Netherlands.

Nigeria na di only Africa side for di competition afta Ghana crash out for di group stage.

Di quarter final round of matches for di women's tournament go begin for August 20-21

See di full quarter final fixtures here.

Spain vs Mexico (Kick off time na 11:15pm WAT on Saturday)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Spain and Mexico go play di first match for di quarter finals round of di U-20 Women’s world cup.

Na for di Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose stadium dey go play di match.

Spain finish top of group A to reach di last eight while Mexico finish second for group B to qualify.

Di European team go need bring dia A game against Mexico wey beat Germany.

Colombia vs Brazil (Kick off time na 2:45am WAT on Saturday)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Linda Caicedo celebrate afta she score goal against New Zealand during their Women's U-20 World Cup football match

Di game between Colombia and Brazil na South American derby.

Di two teams moral dey very high ahead of dia match on Saturday based on dia form for di group stage.

Colombia play 2-2 draw against New Zealand for dia last match to book dia spot for di last eight as Group B winners.

Colombia Linda Caicedo na one of di players to watch, her goals help her kontri to reach di knock out round.

For Brazil dem knack di host Costa Rica 5-0. Di Seleção neva concede any goal for di competition.

Dis game go take place for di stadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose stadium.

Nigeria vs Netherlands (Kick off time na 11:15pm WAT on Sunday)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria na di only African team wey remain for di competition.

Falconets finish top of group C with nine points di group stage wit nine points.

Di Nigerian team score five goals for di group stage.

For Netherlands dey finish second for group D wit six points.

Di Dutch team also score five goals for di group stage.

Esther Onyenezide na di leading goal scorer for Nigeria wit three goals in two matches.

Di match go take place for di Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela stadium.

Japan vs France (Kick off time na 2:45am WAT on Sunday)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di final match for di quarter – final round na between Japan and France.

Dat game go take place for di Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela stadium.

Japan wey be di reigning champions go hope to carry dia fine form for di group to dis round.

Dem dey unbeaten for di competition and finish top of Group D wit nine points.

“Winning di title na our main objective. We prepare for our opponents in our style, di Japanese style. E no matter who we face.” Ibuki Nagae, Japan defender tell Fifa.com

For France dem finish second for group C wit six points.

See di format for di tournament

Sixteen teams compete for di 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Dem be di: Host Costa Rica

Concacaf - Mexico and Canada, USA,

Asia- Australia, Korea Republic and Japan

Africa-Ghana and Nigeria,

Europe - Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands

Oceania- New Zealand

South America- Brazil and Colombia

No first-time participants for dis year U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Di 16 kontries dey drawn into four groups of four teams.

Di top two for each group go qualify to di quarterfinals.

Quarter finals rounds go begin on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21.

Di winners of those matches go advance to di semi-finals on Thursday, Aug. 25.