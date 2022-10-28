Rihanna release first solo single in six years

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

14 minutes wey don pass

Rihanna don release her first solo single, Lift Me Up in six years.

Na song wey dem take from di soundtrack of di forthcoming Black Panther sequel.

Di singer release Lift Me Up on Friday afta she bin tease fans on social media about her return to music dis week.

Di song go appear for Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wey dem go release for November.

Director Ryan Coogler tok say Rihanna involvement for di project na to honour di late actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Honestly, I think say na Chad," e tok.

"A lot of questionable things need to happun for am to come through and Rihanna dey very clear say she do am for am.

"Boseman feature for di first Black Panther film and also appear for Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges and di James Brown biopic Get On Up.

E die for 2020, four years afta doctor diagnose am with colon cancer.

Last year, dem nominate Boseman for Oscar for im performance in Ma Rainey Black Bottom, even as e don die.

Coogler add say: "We know [Rihanna] go at one point for her life as well where she dey focus on different things - focus on business, motherhood, wey be big theme for our film.

"We dey hope dat maybe e fit work out and now she do am for dis song."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler say Rihanna wanted to pay tribute to di late actor Chadwick Boseman with di song

Lift Me Up dey co-written by Rihanna, Coogler and Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, wey don before now work with Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, Beyonce and Khalid.

Di song dey produced and co-written by Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, wey score di first Black Panther film as well as Creed, Venom and Tenet.

Na downtempo but uplifting, and show Rihanna unique vocals.

She sing: "Lift me up, hold me down, keep me close, safe and sound / Hold me when you go to sleep, keep me in the warmth of your love wen you depart, keep me safe and sound."

Some fans don warmly welcome di release of di single on social media, with many joking through some memes dat di song dey make dem rise,

While odas describe am as "disappointing" comeback and "definitely a movie soundtrack song".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Rihanna pose during di premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earlier dis week

Lift Me Up na di first solo single from Rihanna since di release of her album Anti for 2016.

Since then, she don collaborate with oda artists like PartyNextDoor and N.E.R.D., and appear on di hugely successful Wild Thoughts alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

But di singer bin stay quiet on di music front for recent years, as she focuse on expanding her fashion, lingerie, skincare and cosmetics brand Fenty, as well as her baby boy wey she born recently with rapper A$AP Rocky.

She also appear opposite Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett for 2018 film Ocean 8, all-female reboot of di Ocean 11 franchise.

Rihanna go headline di prestigious half-time show for February Super Bowl for Arizona, her first live performance in ova five years.

Her involvement for Wakanda Forever go increase fans expectation for di sequel to Black Panther, wey be huge box office success and score best picture nomination for di Oscars.