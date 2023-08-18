Tobi Amusan dey innocent - AIU clear Nigerian athlete of doping violations

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan don dey cleared of doping violations.

Di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) also announce say dem don lift di provisional suspension wey dem bin put on top her.

AIU for July bin provisionally suspend di women’s hurdles record holder for missing three drug tests within 12 months – she bin also dey face a two-year ban if to say dem find am guilty.

Di tori worry many Nigerians especially her fans wey dey expect to see her for oda competitions.

Sake of di matter di Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN) even comot Amusan from di list of athletes wey go represent di kontri for di World Athletics Championship wey dey start on Saturday.

But AIU on Thursday evening – two days to di Championship for Budapest, Hungary announce say Tobi Amusan dey innocent.

Who be Tobi Amusan?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tobi Amusan

Oluwatobiloba Amusan na Nigerian Hurdler.

Dem born her on April 23, 1997 and she from Ijebu-Ode

She dey school for University of Texas, afta she finish from Our Lady of Apostles Secondary school, Ijebu-Ode.

She finish 4th for di 2020 Tokyo Olympics and she just set new African record.

She be Nigeria National Champion and currently rank No 3 for di world.

She don win plenti Gold medals for Nigeria, especially for di Commonwealth Games.

African Games and di African Championships both for Relay.