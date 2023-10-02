'Greatness get bin big plans to save young girls for Nigeria'

Wia dis foto come from, Greatness Olorunfemi Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of Greatness Olorunfemi wey be 'One Chance' victim for Abuja, she allegedly die afta hospital deny her treatment.

Author, Tamara Ebiwei

Role, Broadcast Journalist

Reporting from Abuja

2 October 2023, 17:53 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Papa to di late Greatness Olorunfumi wey die in her 30s last week sake of alleged negligence from one general hospital for Abuja afta she enta 'One chance' motor don break im silence.

Rev Dr Olorunfemi Joseph Olufemi wey tok thru di Secretary of Yali Network Nigeria, say di family dey overwhelmed already wit wetin happun, and dem need privacy to mourn dia dead.

She add say Greatness papa give her permission tok to media so dat im fit rest small.

"Greatness wey be member of di Yali Network Nigeria Abuja, come into Abuja last year in search for greener pastures from Lagos. She no get any immediate family for Abuja and she she be di first child and bread winner of her family."

She say di incident wey happun on Tuesday last week na im bring di father wey dey stay forLagos to Abuja on Wednesday. Dem meet am on Thursday for di Mabuchi Police DPO office.

She add say Greatness papa bin wan just carry her deadbody dey go but wen police see di video and audio wey dey circulate dem get to open case officially on Thursday.

Wetin really happun?

Moyosoluwa Oladayo narrate to BBC Pidgin wetin di driver wey carry Greatness go hospital bifor she die tell her.

According to her, she tok to di driver on Friday 29 September and di driver tell her how im take see Greatness.

"Di driver tell me say dem see Greatness as she bin lie down for floor wia di alleged 'One chance pipo throway her.

Dem bin dey try to help her so dem carry her go Maitama General Hospital. Di driver confam to me say she bin still dey alive wen dem carry her go Maitama General Hospital and she die sake of negligence.

So di true tori be say she enta 'One chance pipo motor wey beat her and troway her for road. Di drivers try to help by carrying her to Maitama General hospital alive, but nobody attend to dem bifor she give up di ghost.

Di hospital no still allow dem to put di deadbody for Mortuary, na police intervene bifor dem accept Greatness deadbody" Moyosoluwa tok

Meanwhile authorities of Maitama General Hospital neva bring out any official statement.

'Evri night she dey go Wuse go tok to prostitutes' -Zach

Wia dis foto come from, Zach Itodo Wetin we call dis foto, Di late Greatness pose wit her friend and colleague Zach Itodo wen dem meet for di first time last year.

Human Resources practitioner and Life coach, Zach Itodo wey be close friend and colleague to di late Greatness tok about im last moments wit her before she die.

Im tok say wen im first hear di news im first tink say na prank, but now di shock still dey im body sake of say dem dey close well well and im tok to her on di morning of di day she die.

"I bin dey office wen I hear di news, I no fit concentrate for work, I no fit do anytin again, I no fit believe am until I see di video, till now, I neva fit watch di video to di end.

"I see mysef dey feel di pain wey she felt during dos moments."

E describe di late Greatness as a kind pesin wey bin dey full of life and energy.

"She always be di life of di party anywia she dey. She be natural leader, she dey pour her soul and heart out for evritin she dey do.

"She bin dey also do plenti tins togeda, from Gemstone to women in business to Yali.

"She go go universities and spend her money just to tok to dem about living a fulfilled life.

One project wey dey dear to her na to reduce and stop prostitution for Abuja.

"Evri night she dey go Wuse 2 to tok to girls wey dey stand for road. She bin wan stop late night movement but her passion and quest to see dis girls comot from street no allow her."

"I tok to her di morning of di day wey dem gruesomely murder her. I bin dey look to hire a GIS specialist and I put am for platform and she answer.

Mr Zach wey dey mourn di death of im friend dey para well well as im allege say like say di system for Nigeria dey work, she for don get her own car to control her movement, Security for dey.

"For me, dis na unnecessary, careless, and avoidable death. Dis na mistakes and failures of systems and structures at various levels. At various points,

" Abuja dey dark. Di streetlights no dey work well, CCTV cameras no dey, like say e dey we for at least track di car syndrome and trace who di hoodlums be. Crime just dey increase day by day.

Make goment focus on security. Make communication between di National Union of Road Transport Workers dey so dat dem fit elimination' along' for Abuja. Make pipo enta vehicles from parks.

Make mass transit buses dey available, so dat e go dey easy to track di buses and drivers. Make out healthcare systems dey beta" Zach tok

'We dey investigate di case' - FCT police

Police for Abuja say dem dey investigate di death of Ms Greatness Olorunfemi wey allegedly die last week for one general hospital for Abuja afta she enta 'One chance' motor.

Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command tok-tok pesin Josephine Adeh tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate di case based on wetin dem read and see for social media.

"We dey investigate, Mabuchi Division na im bin dey handle di case but Commissioner of Police don direct di DPO to immediately transfer di case to SCID for proper investigation" she tok.

Greatness wey die in her 30s go viral for social media afta one video of how Maitama General hospital allegedly abandon her until she die begin trend.

Profile of Greatness

Wia dis foto come from, Greatness Olorunfemi Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Late Greatness Olorunfemi pose wit two of her books wey she write.

According to her profile for Social media, Greatness Olorunfemi wey pipo sabi as Coach Greatness na Digital Creator.

She be United Nations trained Women private Sector Training on Gender Tools, Gender Concept, Women’s Economic Principles, Peer Education Trainer and Life Skills Trainer for teenagers and young adults.

She also be licensed Human Resources practitioner, management consultant.

She go Lagos Business School, Daystar Leadership Academy and also get Bachelor’s Degree for Microbiology from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Di late greatness get certifications for Coaching, Neuro-Linguistics Programming, Emotional Freedom Technique, and many odas.

She also be associate of di Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria.

She be facilitator and mentor wit di British High Commission and Sightsavers project for People Living With Special Disabilities (PWDs).

A Certified Master Mentor and Relationship Coach from The Institute of Marriage and Family Affairs, USA.

She be di founder and President of Greatness and also be author.

She bin create one online course, titled ‘Why Good People Marry wrong’ and write book Rescued By Love: Why I cancelled my wedding.