'As Rivers state govnor I go try to obey di law' - Senator Abe

Wetin we call dis foto, Govnorship candidate Rivers state Social Democratic Party, Magnus Abe

one hour wey don pass

Govnorship candidate for di Social Democratic Party, SDP for Rivers state Senator Magus Abe don express concern over wetin e say na di lawlessness, thuggery, violence and attempted murder wey e say dey happun for Rivers state as campaigns dey go on and di election dey near.

Di Senator tok for exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin wia e address politics for Rivers state and oda issues wey concern di 2023 elections.

"Executive order na reflection of wetin di executive dey tink. Me from beginning don say no be by war we go take do di election, any kain executive order dem bring within di law we go see how we go take manage am. " Senator Abe tok as e touch on di issue of di executive orders wey Govnor Nyesom Wike sign wey target election campaigning for di state.

"Di one wey dey worry me no be even executive order, wen you go somewia say you wan campaign, dem go carry gun, dem go carry machete, hire boys to come fight and pursue you, dat one, any executive order dey dia, those tins dey more serious dan executive order.

Wetin dey happun for Rivers state na lawlessness, thuggery, violence and attempted murder," Senator Abe tok as e accuse di PDP say na dem get hand for dis kain intimidation and violence against dem for di state wey fit lead to di break down of law and order.

PDP don deny dis kain accuse on some occasions.

'I no decamp out of desperation'

Di senator also clear di air on questions around im several defections from oda political parties to wia e dey now. E defect from di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before e defect from di All Progressives Congress, APC to SDP.

"I no comot from PDP becos of govnorship. we all comot becos we want make Nigeria beta. Plenti Nigerians leave na im make am crash dat time. Na say dem no dey do tins well dat time, so nobody go say I dey desperate, na how to make Nigeria beta na im we still dey find.

And dis parties dem, dem no create me for any party, dem create di party for me, and so if I dey party dem no wan me to be myself, I go change to di party? Na di party go allow me be myself becos di party suppose allow us di Nigerian pipo to find wetin we dey look for." E tok.

Di senator also clear di air on questions around im several defections from oda political parties to wia e dey now. E defect from di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before e defect from di All Progressives Congress, APC to SDP.

"I no comot from PDP becos of govnorship. we all comot becos we want make Nigeria beta. Plenti Nigerians leave na im make am crash dat time. Na say dem no dey do tins well dat time, so nobody go say I dey desperate, na how to make Nigeria beta na im we still dey find.

And dis parties dem, dem no create me for any party, dem create di party for me, and so if I dey party dem no wan me to be myself, I go change to di party? Na di party go allow me be myself becos di party suppose allow us di Nigerian pipo to find wetin we dey look for." E tok.

Wetin happun to APC Rivers state for 2019 fit repeat imsef for 2023? 27th October 2022

'We go try to uphold di law as Rivers state govnor'

Senator Abe also speak on di issue of violence for di state and how e tink say e fit dey solved.

"Wen I become di govnor by di grace of God, first tin we go do be say we go try to obey di law. if na me be govnor and I hear say dem go attack or block road for Wike, I for issue statement dat same day, condemn am and demand di arrest of di culprits and I go call Wike to ask wetin happun." E tok as e reference incident e say happun wen thugs attack dem.

On top environmental palava wey di state dey battle wit, Senator Abe say im solution go dey two folds - Dual enforcement strategy

"First enforcement strategy na to create oda tins for pipo to do wey no dey dangerous, all dis ones dem dey do wey dem dey dey boil oil, small time, fire don catch dem, police don catch dem security too. Dem sef know say di work no easy and e no good. If you give dem oda work wey dem fit do dey make moni den di number of pipo wey go dey available to go do dis dangerous tins go reduce.

"Secondly, if we agree wit security agencies say if we give una enough to dey comfortable, make una reduce some of dis kain tins so dat di society go fit move forward, me I know from experience say wen you support Nigerians, make dem do dia work well, a lot of times dem dey do am beta pass oyibo pipo." E tok.

'Tinubu na my friend, I admire am'

Di Senator dey known for im support for di APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in di past, wen we ask am during di interview if e still dey support am, e tok say Tinubu na im friend.

"Tinubu na my friend, everybody for Nigeria know and no be becos of politics I go deny am, but me dey SDP, im dey APC but na my friend, I like wetin e do for Lagos, di way e do Lagos wia Ibo, Hausa, Oyibo pipo and everybody fit come find dia belle, na di kain tin I want us to do for Rivers state.