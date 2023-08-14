Al-Hilal agree deal wit Paris St-Germain for Neymar

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Neymar score for Paris St-Germain for dia pre-season friendly against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

43 minutes wey don pass

Paris St-Germain don agree deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fee wey dey about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons.

Di transfer dey subject to di 31-year-old completing a medical and all necessary paperwork.

Neymar, wey join PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017, miss di Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

E no dey part of coach Luis Enrique plans for di new season.

E also fit PSG strategy of moving away from di 'Galacticos' era of signing high-profile players for big money and better salary.

Tori be say Neymar bin dey earn within di region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually for di French side.

Im don make 173 appearances for PSG, helping di club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching di 2020 Champions League final.

However, im bin dey struggle wit a number of ankle injuries wen im bin dey French capital.

Di former Barcelona player get injury for March wey cause am to miss di rest of di season and bin resume training for July.

Im miss two Brazil matches for di 2022 World Cup afta dem injure am for di group opening match.