Court award N75million against police for Chima Ikwunado death

one hour wey don pass

One Federal High Court for Port Harcourt don award di sum of seventy-five million naira against di Nigerian Police for di fundamental human rights suit wey family of Late Auto Motor Mechanic, Chima Ikwunado file against di police

Di family of Late Ikwunado bin bring fundamental right action against di Inspector General of police, Usman Alkali-Baba, Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, former E-Crack Commander, SP Benson Adetuyu, and four dismissed police personnel.

Justice S. I MARK for her judgment grant all di reliefs wey di plaintiff lawyer ask for and fine di defendants di sum of seventy-five million naira (N75million) as damage.

Lawyer, family react to di judgement

Lawyer to family of late Chima Ikwunado, Princess Lawrence say dem happy with di judgment even if dem dey aware say no amount of money fit bring back di life of victim.

Anthony Ikwunado wey tok on behalf of di family of late Chima Ikwunado say with dis judgment, dem fit go bury di body of late Chima to rest more than three years since e happen.

Wetin happun to Chima Ikwunado?

Na for 2019, di tori of how some policemen wit di Eagle-Crack Special Police Unit torture Chima Ikwunado to death plus four oda auto-mechanics wey many pipo sabi as di Ikoku-4 happun.

Police for Port Harcourt, Rivers state bin arrest Chima ontop accuse of armed robbery, na for custody wia im dey im die.

Police say autopsy wey dem do show say Chima die from high sugar level but di family don deny am.

Chima family say im no get any sickness or health condition to warrant high sugar level for im body sotey cause im death as police say dia autopsy report show.

Obinna Ezirim, cousin to Chima wey go visit am when im bin dey police detention, bin tell BBC Pidgin say, Chima get serious wound for im legs and im beg dem to do evritin to comot am from police hand.

For September 2021, Federal High Court for Port Harcourt bin don award N50 million as compensation to Ifeanyi Onyekwere, one of di victims of police torture wey lead to di death of Chima Ikwunado for 2019.

Di death of Chima Ikwunado make pipo vex well well for Rivers State afta tori burst say police officers torture am to death afta dem arrest and detain am alongside Ifeanyi Onyekwere, Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday and Ifeanyi Osuji.

Di police accuse all of dem say dem tiff car, allegation wey later turn out to be false afta di owner of di car cry out say im motor no dey stolen and e no ever report say dem tiff im car

Di police authorities dismiss di four officers: Ayogu Fidelis, Eke Chibuzor, Egbunefu Felix and Rose Georgewill, and later arrest and charge dem to court.