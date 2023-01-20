Di giant record breaking toad sabi pipo discover for Australia

Wia dis foto come from, Queensland department of Environment and Science

20 January 2023, 08:31 WAT New Informate 40 minutes wey don pass

Dem discover one cane toad wey giant sotay wildlife officers bin tink say na fake for one north Australian rainforest.

Di "monster" specimen dey six times bigger dan di average toad, e weigh 2.7kg, and fit break a world record.

Dem place di animal wey dem call "Toadzilla", inside one container and comot am from di wild.

Toads - wey dem first introduce to Australia for 1935 - na one of di kontri most damaging pests and now dey estimated to number over 2 billion.

Wen park ranger Kylee Gray first spot di massive amphibian while e dey out on patrol for Queensland, she no fit believe her eyes."

I never ever see anything wey dey so big," she tell di Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"E look almost like a football with legs. We call am Toadzilla."

Her team quickly capture Toadzilla - wey dem believe to be a female - and return to base to weigh her.

Dem know say she go heavy, but dem dey surprised to find say she fit set a new world record.

Di current Guinness World Record for di largest toad na - 2.65kg - and e dey set by one pet toad for Sweden wey e name na Prinsen for 1991.

Ms Gray say e dey likely say di giant specimen dey so big sake of a diet of insects, reptiles and small mammals.

"Cane toad wey get size like dat go eat anytin wey e fit enta im mouth," she tok.

Toads no get natural predators for Australia and di poisonous species don cause havoc on native animal populations.

Ms Gray no dey too sure how old Toadzilla be - di species fit live up to 15 years for di wild - but di believe na say she don "dey around a long time".