Popular slangs wey trend for 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images / Facebook / Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, For 2022, na music and internet viral videos influence wetin Nigerians bin dey tok pass

26 December 2022

Evri year dey come wit im own slangs wey pipo dey tok. Di slangs dem dey trend all through di year.

Weda na from song, old feem or even memes from internet doings, popular words go dey and go viral sotay, sometimes young pipo go dey tok language wey dia parents or seniors no fit understand.

So, as di year dey end, we say make we carry some of di popular sayings from 2022 sama you.

Most of di time dem dey popular for text conversation wia stickers and memes or GIFs dey make am make sense pass.

We go also tell you wia dem from come and how dem dey use am, so you sef fit form Gen Z

Dem neva see me coming

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na ogbonge music star, Asake make dis sentence go viral as im sing am inside Fireboy song Bandana.

Dis year, e replace anoda poplar slang, "e shock you?".

Na for wen pesin dey tell tori wia dem suprise one pesin or anoda.

Shey you dey whine me

While dis saying no get specific origin and agberos dey use am plenti wen dem wan fght, for 2022, e bin get revival.

Dis comot afta Ogoni-born gospel singer, Austin De Bull comot wit di same name for October.

Dem start to dey use di sayings wit di song rhythm for conversations for social media as well as in real life.

Di way pipo dey use am na for example:

A: Food don finish for house o

B: Shey you dey whine me niiii......

Dey Play

Dis one get origin from social media influencers wen dem dey flaunt wetin dem don get.

For instance if dem build house, dem fit shout "Just dey play" for background.

E mean say if you like kontinu to dey unserious and no double your hustle. You no go blow like dem.

Emi Lokan

Wia dis foto come from, @OFFICIALABAT/TWITTER

Dis saying for English roughly mean say na my turn.

Di saying start to dey go viral afta di Presidential candidate for di ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu use am for one speech im make for Ogun state.

Dis speech bin happun for June 2022 and trend well-well for social media sotay pipo don dey use am for every dat tok-tok.

Miracle no dey taya Jesus

Dis one come from di 2021 gospel song with di same name wey Mayor Thompson sing.

Howeva e start to dey trend at di end of di year take describe wins for di year.

While some dey use am give testimony, oda pipo dey use am like joke.

For instance, how chicken waka enta dia house on Christmas Day, dat kain tin.

Something hooge

Wia dis foto come from, Mr Funny/ Facebook

Dis na one of di words wey Internet comedian, Sabinus take blow.

For di viral comedy skit, im ask to keep im ATM wih POS pesin make e borrow money as e dey expect sometin hooge.

Now na wetin pesin dey tok wen dem dey expect money for future.

Sope Otilo

Dis one dey come from di song Otilo (Izz Gone) wey dancer Poco Lee follow HotKid bring come outside.

Like di name of di song, Otilo na yoruba word wey mean say e don go.

For instance if you dey tell your guys say dem tiff your phone wia you dey charge am, pesin fit answer say Otilo (Izz Gone).

Dem don dey carry me go wia I no know

Di Otilo song also include "Dem don dey carry me go wia I no know" wey fit mean confusion, or in di age of private commercial car business, wen pesin dey carry you for back pass road wey you no sabi.

Di tin wey make di saying to dey popular na internet viral video of woman police as she dey shout make dem stop car afta she enta di moto say she wan book driver.

Na so she come dey shout for help ooo.

God abeg

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM/PORTABLE_OMOLALOMI1

Dis term bin come from di controversial musician Portable, wey tok am wen e dey write one song.

Di video wey im bin release for social media bin go viral sotay, victoms of sapa, come dey use am as meme.

According to Sapa survivalist, if you wan comot brokeness from your life you gats take God Abeg three times a day.

Till now sha we neva hear di complet song wey Portable bin dey write.

Japa

Recently, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Madam Emmanuelle Blatmann bin ask wetin japa mean, na so Nigerian won twist her brain, say na entrepreneurial spirit.

E reach to shout "dem don dey carry me go wia I no know".

But japa, na di way of migration comot Nigeria. In recent years, plenti Nigerians don find dia way comot di kontri especially young pipo.

Na Naira Marley make di term popular with im song JAPA for 2018 but im own bin mean to run.

For instance:

A: wia C dey, e don dey small?

B: You neva hear, C don japa nau.

O tun ti Zeh

Portable na im give us dis one, wen you get one kain beta tin wey you no expect.

Na im you go just hala say, Otun ti zeh wey litterally mean, "e don happun".

Dis slang comot for Portable first hit for2021, Zazu Zeh wey im drop with Olamide and Poco Lee.

Woto Woto

Woto woto na street slang wey dem bin dey use for di South South region of Nigeria.

But for 2022, e popular pass for di area wia e from come.

Pipo start to dey use am more regularly to mean sometin dey plenti.

E dey most likely to dey use wen dem dey threaten pesin with beating.

For instance, you go collect woto-woto.

Breakfast

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"E don cast, last-last, na everybodi go chop..."

Breakfast for Nigerian no be morning food again oo (besides who get time for Lagos), na di new word for wen pesin dump you.

Like dat, dem don serve breakfast.

Burna Boy make am go global for di first single of im Love, Damini album wey im call Last-last.

Plenti pipo bin reason say di song na yab for im longtime ex, Stefflon Don.

For example:

A: Why B dey cry like who dem tiff im money?

C: Na im babe, Precious serve am premium breakfast as she go village to go marry.

E plenti

Anoda one wey come from di stables of Burna Boy na, e plenti.

E dey come from anoda song from im 2022 Love, Damini wey im call It's plenti.

As e dey pain dem

Wia dis foto come from, Wike

Anoda politics inspired slang, na "As e dey pain dem e dey sweet us".

Dis one become popular for Nigeria during one speech, wey Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike bin dey make.

Na so im band start to dey sing dat specific gbedu o.

Di slang popular sotay, e carry Timaya comot to sing with di same words.