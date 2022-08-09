Tennis legend Serena Williams tok about retirement from di game

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Serena Williams with her most latest Grand Slam title she gbab for Australian Open for 2017

23 minutes wey don pass

Ogbonge Tennis star, Serena Williams don tok say she go "evolve away" from di sport afta di US Open.

She tok dis one wen she write for Vogue say she dey move go "oda tins wey dey important to me", even as she add say, she no like di word, "retirement".

She say she go play for di US Open wia she don win six of her major titles later in August.

She come add for Instagram post say, "di countdown don start".

She bin return to singles for Wimbledon for June afta long injury start to dey make pipo tok say she don retire.

Di numbers behind di ogbonge player

Serena Williams na American tennis player wey don gbab Grand Slam singles win 23 times.

Williams don win di most major single titles dan any female player for di Open Era and na di second of all time behind Margaret Court wey get 24.