Tennis legend Serena Williams tok about retirement from di game
Ogbonge Tennis star, Serena Williams don tok say she go "evolve away" from di sport afta di US Open.
She tok dis one wen she write for Vogue say she dey move go "oda tins wey dey important to me", even as she add say, she no like di word, "retirement".
She say she go play for di US Open wia she don win six of her major titles later in August.
She come add for Instagram post say, "di countdown don start".
She bin return to singles for Wimbledon for June afta long injury start to dey make pipo tok say she don retire.
Di numbers behind di ogbonge player
Serena Williams na American tennis player wey don gbab Grand Slam singles win 23 times.
Williams don win di most major single titles dan any female player for di Open Era and na di second of all time behind Margaret Court wey get 24.
- 23 Grand Slam singles titles - di most of any woman for di Open Era
- 73 WTA titles overall, wey include all four Slams at least three times
- 39 combined major titles for singles, doubles and mixed doubles
- 14 major doubles titles wit her sister Venus
- 4 Olympic gold medals for singles and doubles
- 319 weeks for di top of di world rankings
- 186 consecutive weeks for number one - na record wey she share wit Chris Evert
- $94m in prize money
- 71.3% winning record against players wey rank for top 10