A﻿SUU go appeal court order to end strike

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) say dem go appeal di ruling of di National Industrial Court wey order dem to call off dia ongoing strike.

D﻿i union president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke reveal dis wen e appear on one live programme on Wednesday night.

E﻿ say di decision of di Inustrial court no be final.

''D﻿i beauty of di Nigeria legal system be say steps dey. Indusrial court na di fisrt step, appeal court dey and supreme court also dey... definitely di decision of di industrial court no be final.'' E tok.

ASUU strike wey don pass seven months don continue to affect di kontri education.

Di lecturers begin dia strike on 14, February over di controversy on di adoption of di Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) of di goment as di payment system for di university sector, among oda issues.

Oga Femi Falana, wey be di counsel to di union, also confam dis on Wednesday hours after the ruling of di court, say e dey prepare di grounds of appeal.

Di union also dey condemn di poor funding of universities, non-payment of salaries and allowances of some of dia colleagues, as well as di inability of goment inability to pay earned academic allowance to lecturers.