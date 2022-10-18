W﻿ike commit 'anti-party' activity for comments e make for Lagos?

Wetin Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike do for Lagos na “anti-party” activity, di All Progressives Congress (APC) tok.

Govnor Wike on Tuesday publicly give im support to im Lagos state counterpart – govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dey seek re-election for 2023.

E say di govnor don do well and deserve to get second chance as govnor of Nigeria commercial city for South west Nigeria.

Di Rivers state govnor dey tok during di 22nd National Women's Conference for Victoria Island.

Darlington Nwauju, tok-tok pesin for APC for Rivers state south south Nigeria say di kain politics Wike dey play "no make sense".

Wetin Wike tok

Di committee of Wives of Lagos State officials organise di event wey see di Rivers state govnor donate hundreds of millions of naira to di group.

"By di grace of God, you go be second term Govnor,” na wetin Wike tok wey come be issue of debate for politics across Nigeria.

E add say, “Lagos State dey do beta dan oda states for dis kontri becos e allow women to participate for governance...

"Even if Sanwo-Olu dey my party and e no do well, I for no come.

I no regret to say say I dey support you.”

"Wike dey undermine APC"

Darlington Nwauju, tok-tok pesin for APC for Rivers state south south Nigeria say govnor Wike action no make sense and e fit affect di party.

“Wetin e dey do for im party (PDP) no concern us but our leaders no suppose give am chance to dey use dem play politics,” e tok.

E say e no make sense as APC and dia presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and im loyalists dey encourage di govnor.

Some few months ago some govnors of di APC come Rivers state to visit govnor Wike.

Nobodi sabi di details of di meeting – “govnor Wike visit to Lagos na payback to di visit of South west APC govnors to Port Harcourt,” na so Nwauju add.

E tell BBC Pidgin say e dey clear say Wike get plan.

Darlington Nwauju say “For you to go and endorse di candidate of anoda political party instead of your party candidate na clear case of anti-party.”

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, wey pipo know as ‘Jandor’ na di governorship candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos.

E dey contest against im main challenger, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC for di governorship seat for Lagos.

Di decision of govnor Wike to dump im own party candidate in support of opposition candidate dey surprise many pipo. E don spark reaction for social media.

Crisis within PDP

Di main opposition party for Nigeria, PDP dey face crisis since June.

Dis na afta di conclusion of dia presidential primary wey bring Atiku Abubakar as di party candidate for di 2023 election.

Oga Nyesom Wike and four oda govnors don call for di resignation of di national chairman of di party, Iyorchia Ayu sake of di outcome of di primaries.

Since den till now di PDP neva fit resolve dia issue.