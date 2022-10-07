How Buhari plan to spend N20.51trn 2023 budget

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 7, October present di 2023 budget to di joint session of di National Assembly.

Di budget wey im tagged Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition na di last one Buhari go present to di National Assembly as president sake of say im tenure go end for May 2023.

For di budget speech, President Buhari touch on im achievements and how dem intend to spend di 2023 budget of 20.51 trillion naira.

How goment go take spend 20.51 trillion

President Buhari tok say im administration don propose 20.51 trillion naira for di 2023 budget and e include 2.42 trillion naira wey goment-owned enterprises go spend.

Dis na how di money go komot:

Statutory Transfers of N744.11 billion

Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N8.27 trillion

Personnel Costs of N4.99 trillion

Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits of N854.8 billion

Overheads of N1.11 trillion

Capital Expenditure of N5.35 trillion, including the capital component of Statutory Transfers;

Debt Service of N6.31 trillion

Sinking Fund of N247.73 billion to retire certain maturing bonds

Human capital development

P﻿resident Buhari tok say im administration don budget 470 billion naira for di revitalisation and salary enhancements for di tertiary institutions.

E﻿ express sadness ova di ongoing strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

President Buhari say goment alone no fit provide di resources wey dey required to fund tertiary education.

"For most kontries, na goment and di pipo dey share di cost of education, especially for tertiary level. E dey important to introduce more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

" Di Government remain committed to implement di agreement wey we reach wit staff unions within available resources. Dis na why we remain resolute say we no go sign any agreement wey we no go fit implement. Individual institutions go dey encouraged to keep faith wit any agreement wey dey reached in due course to ensure stability for di educational sector," Buhari tok.

For di health sector, Buhari say di goment go focus attention on equipping existing hospitals and rehabilitating infrastructure.

E say Emphasis go dey on local production of basic medicines/vaccines.

Di president say sake of say human capital na di most critical resource for national development, goment overall policy na to expand investment for education, health and social protection.

Women empowerment

President Buhari say to harness di potentials of all Nigerian women and enable dem to productively contribute to di economy, goment go prioritise women empowerment programmes across various MDAs for 2023.

Food prices

Di President say goment dey very concerned about di high food prices for di kintri and dem dey implement various measures to address structural factors wey dey cause di issue.

“We go also step-up current efforts wey dey aimed to boost food production and distribution for di kontri.

“You go remember our efforts to improve production of fertilisers, rice, maize cassava, among oda earlier initiatives,” di President tok.

Boosting manufacturing performance

President Buhari say goment dey aware of di challenges wey dey confront di manufacturing sector.

E say goment go ensure effective implementation of policy measures wey dey aimed to position di manufacturing sector to generate more foreign exchange for di near future.

“We also dey committed to improve di business environment to stimulate local and foreign investment,” President Buhari tok.

Safe schools initiative

President Buhari say goment ratify di Safe School Declaration for 2019 and im remain committed to di effective implementation of di Safe Schools Policy.

E say goment don provide 15.2 billion naira to scale up current measures to provide safer and conducive learning environment for Nigerian schools.

Defence and internal security

Di President tok say di goment remain firmly committed to di security of life, property and investment across di kontri.

E say im go continue to give priority to defence and internal security for 2023. E say current efforts to properly equip and motivate armed forces, police and paramilitary units go dey sustained.