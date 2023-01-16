Police officer wey allegedly kill Bolanle Raheem plead not guilty

Bolanle Raheem

Di police officer wey allegedly shoot and kill Bolanle Raheem plead not guilty for court on Monday.

Authorities arraign Drambi Vandi before Justice Ibironke Harrison for Lagos High Court.

Di officer dey face one count charge of murder ova di shooting of di female lawyer for Lagos, on Christmas Day.

Vandi allegedly shoot Madam Raheem at close range as she and some of her family members bin dey drive home from church service.

Dem arrest Vandi afta di incident, im appear before one chief magistrate court on December 30 wia dem remand am to stay in custody till im formal arraignment.

Di incident attract wild condemnation from different groups and goment officials.

After im arrest, di Police Service Commission PSC approve im suspension from di police force.

How Vandi allegedly kill Bolanle

lawyers for di trial of ASP Vandi

Di first prosecution witness for di trial on Monday na Mr Vandi colleague wey follow am run duty on di day of di incident.

Inspector Mattew Ahmen tell court say dem dey conduct stop and search wen di incident happun.

E say di defendant na dia team lead, say Vandi bin dey im back while imsef dey for di middle while anoda colleague Inspector Damini dey for front.

E add say wen Damini see car wey dey approach dem, e flag di car down but e no stop. Wen di car reach Ahmen dey, e also flag am down but e no still stop.

“Di next tin I hear na gunshot, wen I look to see wetin happun, I see windscreen wey don scatter, I come see one dark woman jump come out of di car, I hear wen e say oga you don kill my sister” na so Ahmen tok.

E add say e see di woman hold Vandi for cloth, say before im and Damini go reach wia dem dey, dem don enter car, lock an and drive off.

Lagos state Attorney General Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN na im lead di prosecution team while Adetokunbo Odutola lead di defense counsel.

Di judge order for accelerated hearing so case go finish on time. E adjourn di case to 25 and 26 of January 2023.

Who be Bolanle Raheem

Who be Bolanle Raheem? Bolanle Raheem na lawyer, di chief executive officer and lead consultant of Croston Homes Consulting wey dey Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

She be member of di Lagos branch of di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and na mother of one pikin.

Bolanle na graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.