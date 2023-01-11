Divorcee return to husband house, allegedly burn co-wife to death – Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Uchechukwu Nwaokoro/Facebook

11 January 2023, 09:29 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

More details don come out about di tori of di woman wey allegedly kill her co-wife for Owerri, Imo state Southeast Nigeria.

Di death of Uchechukwu Faith Nwaokoro na one of di tragic incidents wey don happun for 2023 wey just start.

For interview wit BBC News Pidgin di victim husband Emmanuel Nwaokoro and Nwanneka Ifurunna, her sister say dem neva understand wetin warrant di attack.

Dem say dem no dey aware say Uche dey drag any tin wit di alleged attacker wey police don begin look for.

Uchechukwu die of high degrees burns from fire wey her co-wife allegedly start for dia house.

How e happun

Di incident happun on 5 January, 2023 for Mgbirichi, Owerri-Port Harcourt road by Abuja bus stop for Owerri, Imo state.

E happun inside a 3-bedroom flat wia di alleged attacker and her husband occupy two flats while di victim and her husband occupy one room.

"My sister and her co-wife marry from di same family. Dat na say dem marry two brothers and all of dem dey live togeda inside di flat," Nwanneka Ifurunna tok.

Tori be say di alleged attacker wey bin don separate from her husband since October 2022 suddenly return to pick some of her tins for dia house for Mgbirichi.

Oga Nwaokoro say "Di woman come wen her husband no dey. We come call her husband wey be my elder brother say im wife dey around.

"E say make we open door for her make she collect di tins wey she wan collect.

"As she finish she decide to sleep over as night don come. Instead of her to sleep inside dia room she decide to bring out dia foam to sleep for parlour.

"Around 1am for midnight my wife Uchechukwu see smoke dey enta our room. Na as we wake up we see say na fire.

"I immediately carry di bucket of water pour am to quench di fire but di fire no off but e reduce.

"As di fire reduce small my wife run out of di room only for her to immediately shout say somebody don pour her something. Immediately my wife body catch fire.

"I no know wetin do do becos I dey confused. I no know weda na to pursue di woman or rescue my wife.

"I decide to rescue my wife and somehow find way to quench di fire for my wife body. By den di fire don burn her well-well."

'My broda wife take off'

Di victim husband say how di alleged attacker take escape still dey surprise many pipo.

E say "di house wey we dey stay na three storey building and our flat dey di third floor.

"As di fire start, no how to jump out becos of di hight so na only stair case pesin fit pass.

"In di midst of di confusion we no see my brother wife. Na neighbors later see am say she jump down from di first floor becos she tink say di stair case door for ground floor dey locked.

"Till now we neva see her. We don go village wia she come from to go check her dia but she no dey dia."

Di victim husband tok how im carry im wife go St John Hospital wey say dem no fit handle burns - dem also carry her go General hospital wia dem refer dem go anoda place.

"We later carry my wife go FMC Owerri wia Dem attend to her. Dem bandage her body from head to toe. Afta all dia attempt, my wife still die," e tok.

Lagos State goment close down hospital afta 'first time' mother die during Childbirth 7th April 2022

'Wetin fit warrant di attack'

Nneka Ifurunna say she no know wetin fit make di co-wife attack her sister.

She tok say her sister no bi woman wey dey find trouble and she no get hand for di separation between she and her husband.

"We still dey wonder wetin happun becos my sister no get problem wit her," she tok.

Oga Emmanuel Nwaokoro say di alleged attacker dey suspect say im and im wife get hand for di separation between she and her husband.

"But na lie. Infact na we dey settle dia quarrel most times.

"My brother and im wife get three children but we no get anyone. We just dey try and pray say make God help us to get our own.

"Though we dey share one room for the three bedroom flat but no be free. We dey contribute to di rent," e tok.

Di matter don generate ogbonge reaction for social media.

All attempt to hear from di Imo state police command neva work - di toktok pesin Michael Abattam neva respond to our inquiry.