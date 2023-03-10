Ghana police prosecute 35-year-old father wey allegedly rape 15-year-old daughter

One Ghanaian man dey face de wrong side of de law for allegedly raping en 15-year-old daughter, who he talk say de sexual acts be “tradition.”

De 35-year-old father who be de biological father of de teenage girl allegedly rape am on three occasions.

Police say dem put am before de Gender Based Violence Court for prosecution.

Based on de allegations which be say he sexually assault en underage daughter, police charge am with incest and defilement.

How de father rape en daughter three times

De teenage girl dey live with her father and step daughter for dia family home.

Sometime last year, de victim step mother travel for funeral leaving de accused and en daughter for house.

De next day around 5.00am de accused carry cane force en daughter to remove her dress.

According to state prosecutors, de victim out of fear follow de instructions wey en father rape her.

De man rape her for de second time around October 20, 2022 when de victim step mother travel.

Dis time around 4.00am dawn, while de victim dey sleep in de room with her younger brother de father allegedly go into de room wey he sleep with de girl.

De following month, November 2022 de accused travel with en daughter to Volta region where he have sex by force with her again that night.

According to state prosecution team, he return back home with de victim who he allegedly talk say “e be tradition say he go have sex with her.”

Teenager expose father to her teacher

De victim around January dis year expose de actions of her father en school teacher.

Police arrest de accused after de teacher support de girl to report de sexual assault to police.

De 35-year-old suspect dey deny de charges of incest and defilement after state prosecutors put am before court.

Court adjourn de hearing to March 27, 2023 for case management.

De Criminal Offences Act or Penal Codes of 1960, Act 29 for Ghana dey describe Statutory Rape or Defilement as de natural or unnatural carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years.

Defilement of child wey chop 11 years and below dey carry sentence of life imprisonment.

Wey defilement of a child between de ages of 12 to 15 dey carry sentence of 20 years imprisonment.