Police arrest driver and im two friends for di alleged murder of couple and dia only son on new year day

Police for Ogun State, southwest Nigeria say dem don arrest three suspects for di alleged murder of one couple and dia only son for Abeokuta on 1 January.

Dem find di burnt deadbodis of Oga Kehinde Fatinoye and im wife Bukola for dia house on new year day and later find di deabodi of dia only son, Oreoluwa days for one river.

Di suspects leader na one Lekan Adekambi (Koroba) wey be di Fatinoye family driver plus im friends Ahmed Odetola (Akamo), and Waheed Adeniji (Koffi).

Di police for Ogun State yarn say becos dem don put am for market e dey easy for dem to catch him for wia he dey live for Magboro.

Di police tok say dem bin don catch di driver before but im escape di cell wia dem put am.

Dem say wen dem catch am again, dem also catch im mama and girlfriend wey bin dey hide am since.

''E bin just rent house with im babe wey dey follow help am check road before e go comot.''

''Di three suspects wey be members of Aye confraternity all don confessed to dia various roles for di gruesome and callous murder of di family.

And di Commissioner of police, CP Frank Mba don ordere make we charge di suspects to court as soon as possible. ' Tok-tok pesin for Ogun Police, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi tok.

How dem find dead bodi of di son of couple wey jaguda pipo burn to death for Ogun river 4th January 2023

Di driver tell tori pipo say im and im friends bin don already dey inside di victims house since 11pm of 31 December, 2022, dey wait for dem make dem come.

E tok say wen di couple enta dia house, dem on light, carri cutlass and gun take scare dem before e come tie Oga Fatinoye hand for back.

E say di man allegedly bin transfer ₦200,000 but dem no dey okay na so im add anoda ₦1,000,000.

Wen tori pipo ask wen di plan to rob di couple start, Koroba say na wen e bin dey ask dem to borrow am money and dem no gree give na im e set up di plan with im friend for dat night.

E also tok say afta di couple don transfer di money, dem come carry hammer hit di mama head two times sake of say di family bin don already see dia face.

Di suspect further narate say as dem bin dey try comot, na den di Fatinoye son and anoda pikin wey bin dey leave for di house dey enta and dem come dem tie di two of dem throw for car booth.

E also add say na afta den, dem pour petrol come born di house wit dia bodies inside.

How di mata take start

Police find di deadibodi of Oreoluwa dead body for Ogun river, three days afta di suspects pipo kill im parents , Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye.

Di couple bin just return from 2023 crossover church service wen di attack happun.

Dem burn dia corpse and dia house togeda, and later kidnap di son and di housemaid.

Di Ogun State police confam say some fishermen na im first discover di body of Oreoluwa, one day afta dem find im parents burn to death for house.

For 7:30 for Monday, tori be say na river fishermen find di bodi of di 25 year old.

Reports say Kehinde bin dey work wit di Central Bank of Nigeria before im death and , im wife, Bukola, work wit di Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Tori be say Oreoluwa bin graduate from Babcock University for Ikenne, Ogun State last year and e bin wan study more for di University of Ibadan.

One Sunday Saanu wey follow BBC tok say na im bin dey help Oreoluwa process im Masters degree application for University of Ibadan.