Harry and Meghan children don get di official royal title of prince and princess

Wia dis foto come from, Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

36 minutes wey don pass

Dem don officially name di children of Duke and Duchess of Sussex wit di title of prince and princess on di Royal Family official website.

Dis dey come one day afta Prince Harry and Meghan announce say dem don baptise dia daughter Lilibet and dem use di title princess for di first time.

Dem name three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet as the Prince and Princess of Sussex on di line of succession page.

Dem dey di sixth and seventh in line to di throne.

Previously, dem dey listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Buckingham Palace tok say di royal website - wey currently list her and brother Archie wit di titles Miss and Master – go "dey updated in due course" to reflect di title.

Na King George V - Queen Elizabeth grandfather set out di rules wey dey govern di titles of royal children for 1917.

Archie and Lilibet no be prince and princess at birth, because dem no be grandchildren of di monarch, but dem gain di right to these titles wen King Charles climb di throne.

One tok-tok pesin for Prince Harry and Meghan say: "Di children titles don become dia birth right since dia grandfather become king.

"Dem don settle dis mata for some time wit arrangement wit Buckingham Palace."

E come afta di couple announce say dem don christen Lilibet, wey dem born for June 2021, for dia home for California.

Di Right Reverend John Harvey Taylor, di Bishop of Los Angeles, bin preside ova di christening last Friday.