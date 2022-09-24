H﻿ow thousands march for Peter Obi for Abuja

Thousands of Nigerians, mostly young pipo enta road for Abuja to march for di candidate of di Labour Party for Nigeria 2023 presidential elections, Peter Obi.

Di Obi supporters bin march from di Unity Fountain to di Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Pipo wey take eye see how e happun say di supporters plenti "like ant" for road.

The pro-Obi supporters marched from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium amid heavy security.

Obi na former govnor of Anambra State and e dey contest di 2023 presidential election wit Bola Tinubu of di All Progressives Congress, APC, and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

'﻿No structure'

D﻿i march by Obi supporters dey come afta several toks including from prominent Nigerians say dem no dey win election ontop social media.

O﻿bi get plecti supporters among di youths wey full for socisl media and dem tok about am and campaign for am well-well for social media.

E﻿ also dey come some days before election campaign proper go start.

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa wey be di govnor of Delta state and vice presidential candidate of di PDP bin chook mouth inside di candidacy and chance of di Obi wey decamp from PDP, inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin say e agree say Obi get popularity but e no get di kain experience to rescue Nigeria.

"I no tok say e no go get vote, e go get vote.

Im experience dat one, e no fit waka for dis wan oh, e go hard, dat experience wey e get for dia e get experience wey you dey get, e no dey deep enough, even me wey dey currently as govnor now, as I dey tok, I dey di time of crisis I know how hard e be, I even wan learn dat wan from Atiku, becos e don get di experience from within di federal goment wey e be say dem fit handle am."

N﻿a wetin Okowa bin tok.

P﻿eter Obi profile

Peter Obi na politician and businessman.

E be former govnor of Anambra state for southeast Nigeria.

E serve two term between 2008 to 2016.

Oga Obi bin dey di All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) before e join PDP for 2017.

Im also be sabi pesin for wetin concern economy mata.

For 2019, e come out as vice presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar.

But dis year 2022 e don decide to go for di president position.

E first declare under di opposition PDP party before e decamp go Labour Party.