All football in England off following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Premier League, EFL games dey called off for Queen Elizabeth II death

H﻿M Queen Elizabeth II

12 minutes wey don pass

Premier League and English Football League fixtures for dis weekend dey postponed as a mark of respect sake of di death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ten top-flight matches bin dey scheduled to hold across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For di EFL, games suppose hold on Friday and Saturday.

Di Premier League take di decision to honour di Queen's "extraordinary life and contribution to di nation" and say updates on future fixtures during di period of mourning "go dey available in due course".

Di league chief executive Richard Masters say: "We and our clubs go like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our kontri.

"Dis na tremendous sad time for not just di nation but also for di millions of pipo around di world wey admire her, and we join togeda wit all dos wey dey mourn her passing."

Di goment national mourning guidance advise say cancelling fixtures no be by force, leaving di decision up to individual sports.

Oda sporting events cancelled sake of Queen Elizabeth II death

Dem stop Horse racing on Thursday sake of di death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while dem cancel di Test match on Friday between England and South Africa .

All race meetings wey suppose hold on Friday too don dey cancelled for Britain, along wit di same day's Rachael Heyhoe Flint cricket fixtures.

Di second day of di PGA Championship on Friday no go hold.

Di English Football League don also postpone two games on Friday.

"A determination regarding di remainder of dis weekend's scheduled fixtures go dey known following a review of di official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation wit DCMS and oda sports on Friday morning," EFL statement tok.

Queen Elizabeth II, di UK's longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, afta reigning for 70 years.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Following di announcement, dem stop di Southwell horse racing meeting afta di second race, and Chelmsford afta di fourth race.

Di British Horseracing Authority dey likely to take a decision on wen horse racing go resume on Friday.

Dem also abandon Play for di BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and di Royal Family, play don dey suspended for di BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for di remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club go dey lowered to half-mast," European Tour Group tok for statement.

"Furthermore, no play go happun at di BMW PGA Championship on Friday and di golf course and practice facilities go dey closed".

Organisers say dem dey hopeful to restart di tournament at some stage ova di weekend but dem go "review protocol guidance from Buckingham Palace in addition to aligning wit wetin oda major sporting events for di UK dey do".

In football, Manchester United say dia game against Real Sociedad for di Europa League go ahead "following direction from di Football Association and Uefa".

Dem also play West Ham's game against FCSB for di Europa Conference League.

Di Scottish Championship game on Friday between Cove Rangers and Dundee dey postponed.

Cycling Tour of Britain don cancel dia final three stages in Gloucestershire, Dorset and di Isle of Wight, wit Spain's Gonzalo Serrano given race victorykeep im overall lead on Thursday's fifth stage.

"We dis decision in consultation wit stakeholders and partners in light of operational circumstances, including di understandable reassignment of police resource at dis time," a statement tok.

"Di Tour of Britain organisation, alongside di teams, riders and officials involved for di event, send dia deepest condolences to di Royal Family at dis sad time."

In rugby union, Northampton abandon dia Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens on Thursday evening.

Scotland women's Test international against Spain on Sunday too don dey called-off and Scottish Rugby also postponed all domestic competitive games dis weekend as a mark of respect.

Friday's weigh-in for di women's world boxing title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields go take place behind closed doors.

Promoters Boxxer dey expected to issue a statement later on di status of di bout, wey dey scheduled to take place for di O2 in London on Saturday.

Formula 1 dey plan one minute silence wit all teams before practice on Friday for di Italian Grand Prix, wit di race weekend to proceed as planned.