Wike team pull out of Atiku presidential campaign say Ayu gatz go

Wia dis foto come from, Wike and Atiku/ Facebook

52 minutes wey don pass

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and im team don pull out of di Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential campaign council.

Dis na becos dem dey insist say di current chairman of di party, Iyorchia Ayu must resign and give way for an acting chairman from southern Nigeria wey go lead di party to victory for di 2023 general elections.

As dem rise from one meeting for Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital early morning on Wednesday, members of di team vowed not to take part for Atiku campaign activities if di National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu no resign.

Di team members include Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, former Governors of Cross River and Ekiti states Donald Duke and Ayo Fayose among many odas.

E never too tey wen di PDP bring out list of names wey dey di PDP Presidential campaign council wey di governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel na di Chairman while Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed na di vice chairman for north and Oyo state give to, Seyi Makinde na di vice chairman for south and Governor Wike na member of di council.

Why Wike dey insist on Ayu resignation

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH PRESS Wetin we call dis foto, Wike and im team dey insist say Iyorchia Ayu must resign for an acting chairman from di south

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike bin don explain im position why e dey insist say di Iyorchia Ayu must step down as Chairman of di People’s Democratic Party PDP.

E say di presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, bin tell am in pesin wen im win di primary for May 2022 say Ayu go vacate im position as party chairman.

“Wen we finish our convention on a Saturday to Sunday, di candidate of di party (Atiku) come see me for my house for Abuja on Monday around 10:30am…and e tell me: ‘I want us to work togeda’ and den im say ‘Look, Ayu must go’.

“I say why? Im say becos wen a candidate come from di north, di chairman go come from di south, and wetin I dey tok na, implement wetin you tell me. Wetin be di offence I don commit? E no get anytin to do with Wike; e get to do with integrity.

“I challenge di presidential candidate to deny dis one. If im deny am, I go go further to tok so many things to Nigerians becos enough is enough.”

Di governor say di resignation of Walid Jibril as Board of Trustees chairman no go stop im demand for Ayu’s removal come add say, “dis fight we go fight am to di end."

According to Wike, di issue wey dey ground na dat of justice and fairness, come add say since dem don produce di presidential candidate of di party, di north no suppose also hold on to di chairmanship of di party.

“Some of una no know wetin dey happen. Dem dey deceive una; dem dey tell una say Wike dey cause problem. Wike no dey cause problem; Wike dey bring peace to di country. Wike dey advocate for justice, Wike dey advocate for equity, and Wike dey advocate for fairness.

Wia dis foto come from, Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Wike say im demand no be becos e lose di presidential primaries but na for justice and fairness

'No be becos I lose di presidential ticket Loss’

Di Rivers Governor say na insult for former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, to tok say im (Wike) dey destroy di party becos im lose di primary to Atiku.

“For contest, dia must be a winner, dia must be a loser. I no get any regrets. We contest di election very well and we no dey ashamed,”

We don finish with presidential primary. E dey over and e dey over. So, wen pipo say, ‘You wan destroy di party becos you no win di primary’, I think dem dey sick, dem get some mental problem.”

Wike come remember say Ayu, before di national convention of di party in May 2022, make promise to resign if a northern presidential candidate emerge at di primary.

E come explain say “Wen di North-Central meet for di house of Governor Bala Mohammed, di Governor of Bauchi State, im (Ayu) tok so for dia. Wen im meet di caucus of di Senate, im tell dem so.”

“Today now dem don tell di BoT chairman to resign. Who dey talk about fi chairman of BoT? Wetin be di role of di BoT? BoT is na advisory body. We never eva zoned BoT. BoT is na advisory body; BoT no be decision-making body.

“Di pipo wey dey run (di party) as e dey today na di presidential candidate and di chairman of di party. Di chairman of di party and di candidate or di President as di case may be na di ones wey dey take decisions.

“Di candidate na from di north, di chairman too from di north. Who go represent fi south for di decision-making of di party? Una don take di candidate of di party. Yes, we don agree. Una no fit take di two major positions of a party. Una go go fit,” im add.

‘I no go step down from PDP leadership’ - Ayu

Wia dis foto come from, Ayorchia Ayu Wetin we call dis foto, Ayorchia Ayu also insist say e no go resign as Chairmam of di PDP

Di chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party for Nigeria, Iyorchia Ayu, for im interview wit di BBC , say wetin im sabi be say, di pipo of di kontri vote for am based on di conditions wey dia party set.

"I be suppose spend four years as PDP national chairman, now I neva even reach one year. "Di issue of Atiku election no apply to di position of party leader. I bin win di election. I dey reform di party, di noise no dey bother me," Oga Ayu tok.

E add say even wen dem go conduct di election of PDP national leaders, dem don decide say dem no go consider di party leader for di presidential candidate.

PDP NEC pass vote of confidence on Ayu

Meanwhile, di National Executive Council of di Peoples Democratic Party bin pass a vote-of-confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and dis suggest say di party chairman no step down any time soon.

Na di Minority leader of di House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu naim motion for di vote of confidence on di PDP National Working Committee (NWC) for di BoT and NEC meeting wey hold for Abuja on Thursday.

A NEC member from Kwara State support di motion and na di acting chairman of di PDP BoT l, Adolphus Wabara presided over di meeting.

E don get several calls from di southern caucus of di PDP for Ayu to step down for a southerner, however, with di vote of confidence, e dey almost certain say Ayu no go comot from di seat anytime soon.

In reaction to di development, di PDP presidential, Atiku Abubakar, say di party dey determined to resolve dia disagreements.

According to am, such disagreements wey don rock di party in recent times, dey normal in a family.

Atiku say di PDP get constitution wey dey guide di conduct of members and di party activities, so all disagreements go dey resolved according to di party rules and regulations.

PDP crisis

Dis na di serious debate between di party and di presidential candidate wey lose for di primary election, dat be di Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, wey reportedly set di conditions to continue to dey di party, and support Atiku Abubakar for di 2023 election.

Among di conditions be say make di party leader Iyorchia Ayu, wey come from Northern Nigeria, step down from im position.

However, for im response to di BBC kwesion, Oga Ayu say im no get nowhere to go, e say make dem reason say im dey elected based on di laws of di PDP party, so e no go step down sake of say some pipo just no want to see am.

Di PDP leader add say im know say im dey work and e neva tiff money, so e no understand wetin pipo dey tok about.

E follow deny say di failure to bridge di divide wit Governor Wike fit hinder di party for di 2023 election.

"Wen we bin start di PDP journey, we bin no see dis children. Dem be pikin wey no sabi why we establish dis party.