'Di allegations against me dey false and malicious' - Dr Olaleye

Dr Femi Olaleye, di medical practitioner wey dey face allegation of defilement don come out to deny di accusations.

Dis dey come afta im arraignment failed to hold sake of im absence for court.

Dr Olaleye say di allegations wey dem sama against am dey false and malicious and e look like set-up/blackmail

Di doctor dey face two count charge of alleged defilement and sexual assault by penetration say e defile im wife niece.

But for statement, e say, “my name and organisation dey di news and social media sake of all di wrong reasons”.

Dr Olaleye further tok say “e be like say I bin underestimate di situation and tink say e be domestic issue wey my wife and those wey dey encourage her to destroy our home weaponise”.

But now, wey e dey out dia for social media and beyond, my pesin, my work and my corporate/individual partnerships and friendships now dey threatened by dis baseless and false allegations, e add.

E add say im be earlier mention say, di regrettable situation don dey on since November 2021.

“I bin dey tow di path of peace and reconciliation sake of attempt to save di marriage wey don dey troubled wit one crisis or di oda over di past 11 years” Dr. Olaleye further add.

“I now don decide to fight against di false and malicious allegations and of course, wetin now look like set-up/blackmail”.

Dr Olaleye add say di mata now don dey receive di attention of relevant authorities and say e go let pipo sabi di outcome of investigations by di authorities.

“I tink say e only dey prudent to stay calm and focus on defending myself for court e tok.

D﻿r Olaleye absent for court for im arraingment

Di arraignment of Dr Olaleye before Justice Rahmon Oshodi of di Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, on 21, November 2022 bin no hold sake of im no appear for court.

Lagos state department of public prosecution DPP bin carri di doctor go court say e get case to answer ontop, say e allegedly defile di minor for about one year.

Two Senior Advocate of Nigeria Babatunde Ogala (SAN) and Olusegun Fabunmi ((SAN), bin show to represent di defendant for court.

Di two advocates bin lead di counsel to Dr. Olaleye.

Wen di case come up in court on Monday, counsel to di defendant Babatunde Ogala tell court say im client dey on bail and and dey out of town.