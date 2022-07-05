Lagos State Ministry of Education shut Redeemers Nursery and Primary School

Goment shut Lagos primary school afta five-year-old pupil death

Di death of a five year old pikin don make goment close down one private school for Lagos.

Di school pikin die during swimming training, di Lagos state ministry of Education tok.

Lagos state Ministry of Education for statement wey dem release on Monday say di Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba Ikeja go remain closed till dem conclude dia investigation.

How e happun

Di incident happun for May 2022 during di regular swimming session wey di school dey organize for di students, according to a statement from authorities.

Tori be say some teachers and caregivers of di school carry di children go Ivory Health Club, Ikeja for swimming lesson.

E come happun say as di school children bin dey play di five year old pikin enta di pool, drown and die.

Wetin goment do

Di Lagos state ministry of Education close down di school - di school go remain closed until goment find out some kain tins including weda di school follow dia “safety standards and guidelines”.

Folasade Adefisayo﻿, commissioner﻿ for education for Lagos say goment dey work wit police to investigate di death wey happun during swimming lesson.

“Di early investigation by di office of education quality assurance of the ministry show say di Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba no be goment approved,” di commissioner tok.

Copy of statement wey goment post for social media

She say di school neva conclude dia registration and for dat reason goment dey worried about di safety of di students.

“Di school go remain closed until di conclusion of all di required approval processes.”

Oga Folashade advise parent to obey goment directive.

Oda times Lagos goment don close school

For 2021, di state goment close down schools around Ojodu-Berger area afta one accident wey kill several students.

Some of di schools dem close na Babs Fafunwa Millennium Junior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Ojodu High School.

Ganiu Lawal, toktok pesin for Lagos state ministry of Education, say di closure of di schools na to contain di tensed situation wey lead to di death of di students.

For December 2021, di Lagos state goment order di indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki.

Dowen college and Late Sylvester Oromoni Junior

Di closure na wen goment begin torchlight di death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, one student of di school.

For April 2022, di Lagos State goment announce di immediate shut down Chrisland Schools for di state.