Oda times wen prison break don happun for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Ileowo Kikiowo

one hour wey don pass

For recent years, prison breaks don dey become regular tin for Nigeria. Pesin fit wake up make you hear tori say gunmen don attack one prison facility for im state.

Dis kind attacks don dey cause fear for many Nigerians as e no sure say authorities always fit gbab all prisoners wey run commot back inside cell.

Last year, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola bin declare say make prison commanders use every power to defend against internal and external attacks.

Di minister on Friday 30 April 2021 meet wit di top ogas of di Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) for dia headquarters.

E say all custodial facilities alias prison for Nigeria don become 'red zone'.

Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) na im dey responsible for all prisons for di kontri.

"Di weapons wey you carry and di instrument you get na for lawful use to di maximum effect, in order to protect di facilities.

Anyone or group of pipo wey decide to attack dem (prison) no suppose live to regret am" Aregbesola bin hala.

Aregbesola bin tell di NCoS squadron commanders say dia mission na to defend di facilities at all cost.

Recent prison attacks for Nigeria

Kuje correctional facility for Abuja be di latest prison for Nigeria wey go suffer attack.

For 5 July, 2022 Kuje prison suffer gunmen attack inside Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday night.

Witnesses say dem hear loud explosions and gunfire around di prison.

One official of di Nigerian interior ministry bin say security forces don ‘’take control of di situation’’ and no give details.

But some reports say some inmates fit don japa from di facility.

E no dey clear who cari out di attack.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Kogi jail break

For 12 Sunday, September, 2021 unknown gunmen bin attack di Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba for Kogi State for Northern Nigeria .

Tori be sey di heavily armed attackers wey plenty well-well bin engage di armed guards for serious gun battle.

Goment establish Kabba MSCC for 2008 wit capacity of 200.

For di time of di invasion, na 294 inmates dey custody out of wey 224 be pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates.

For April 2021, gunmen attack di Owerri prison for Imo State and set fire to di facility and property inside di compound.

Dis one cause most of di 1,800 plus inmates wey dem keep dia, to escape.

Di police later accuse di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) say na dem dey behind di attack.

Edo Prison attack

Wia dis foto come from, screenshot

For October 2020, during di End SARS protests, jaguda pipo break enta one prison for Benin, Edo state and release inmates.

Di goment bin no confam di actual number of inmates wey escape.

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) bin explain for statement wey tok wetin happen wey lead to di escape of some inmates for di southern Nigeria state.

Many prison attacks bin happun across di kontri for 19 October.

Jaguda pipo attack one prison for Ondo State south west Nigeria wia dem release 58 prisoners on Thursday.

As dis mata bin dey happun, some jaguda pipo try break into Warri Delta state Prison for southern Nigeria, and Ikoyi prison wey dey Lagos State south-western Nigeria although dat attempt no dey successful. .

Warri prison break

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

For Thursday 22 October, 2020 about di same time Ikoyi prison attack bin happun, some jaguda pipo alias hoodlums bin try to break into Warri Prison wey dey Okere road for Delta State, southern Nigeria.

Police bin confam give BBC Pidgin say jaguda pipo attempt jail break for di prison inside Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria.

Abia jail break

For October 22, 2020 for Afara Umuahia Correctional Centre when a di Nigerian Army, police, di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and di armed unit of di Nigerian Correctional Centre, bin repel one attempted jailbreak.

Bauchi jail break

For April 9, 2021: Two officials of di Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) for Bauchi wunjure for riot at for di facility.

Five of the inmates also wunjure, but no inmates dey able to escape.

Oda prison breaks wey happun

Kano

For April 22, 2021, Security pipo bin stop one attempted jail break by inmates of Kurmawa Prisonwey dey di Emir Palace for Kano.

Oyo

For October 22, 2021, Abolongo Custodial Centre see attack and 837 inmates bin japa from from there, but the interior ministry say na 262 dem bin able to recaptured dat time.

Jos

For July 19, 2021, Four inmates escape from di Jos Maximum Prison.

For November 28, 2021, anoda jailbreak happun wen gunmen break di medium security custodial centre.

Dem free 262 and about 10 prisoners die, one security pesin also die.

Minna

For June 4 2018, Abdulrahman Danbazau wey be Nigeria Minister of Interior bin confam say 210 inmates escape from di Minna Maximum Prisons for Niger State, northcentral of di kontri.