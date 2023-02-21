Nigeria Police recover body of old woman wey gunmen burn to death for Imo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Police, Imo State Police Command don recover di deadi bodi of one old woman wey burn to ashes wen some gunmen attack houses for Amagu Ihube community for Okigwe local goment of Imo state.

Tok tok pesin of di Imo state police command, Henry Okoye, confam di incident to BBC, add say di woman bin dey sleep wen di gunmen attack and burn di house of one retired director of di Department of Security Service (DSS), Emeka Ngwu.

“Di issue be say di woman bin dey sleep wen di attack happun,” im tok.

Okoye say e neva clear yet who di woman be and weda she get any relation wit di Ngwu family.

Di gunmen wey police dey suspect say na members of di Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (Ipob) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) bin attack di community early momo on Tuesday, burn di house some prominent pipo for di community, wit wetin di police dey suspect be petrol-bomb.

Dem burn di house of Imo state commissioner for youth and sports, Emeka Okoronkwo.

Dem also burn Nnamdi Obiaraeri house. Obiaraeri bin serve as former dean for Faculty of Law, Imo State University, and as commissioner for Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha goment.

Two oda prominent pipo for di community also lose dia house to di fire attack but e neva clear who dem be.

Okoye say police intelligence patrol team don already land di affected area and dem dey find di pipo wey commit di crimes.

Gunmen attacks for di southeast

Nigeria goment don ban Ipob afta dem declare dem as terrorist group sake of di activities of di gunmen wey dey worry di area.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' don cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021. Dem don continue dia attacks for 2022.

Imo state na one of di states wey don suffer di most attacks wit di killing of pipo wey don draw angry reactions from pipo.

Di group dey agitate for separation from di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For February, 2023, dunmen shoot one Judge die inside court for Imo state.

Di Judge wey dem identify as Nnemeka Ugboma be di president of di customary court wey dey Oguta local goment area of di state.

For January, 2023 dem kidnap and behead one local goment chairman fordi state.

Di jaguda pipo bin also kill two oda pipo dat day. Dem burn di two pipo alive for Imoko town for Arondizuogu district according to reports.

Same month, dem bin attack di convoy of former governor of di State, Ikedi Ohakim, and kill im driver and three oda members of im team.

Di incident happun for Ori-Agu, Ehime Mbano Local Goment Area, wen di former govnor and im two pikin dem bin dey return from im hometown to Owerri, di Imo State capital.

For August, 2022 gunmen kill four police officers for Agwa police station for di same state.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.

Nigeria dey into major election for 2023 and di group from di video say dem no want election.

Governors and leaders of di region bin don do several meetings to end di activities of di gunmen.