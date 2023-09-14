‘Mohbad family neva report im death to police’

Wia dis foto come from, @Mohbad/Instagram

41 minutes wey don pass

Di Lagos State Police Command tok say di family of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad neva officially report di death.

Di tok-tok pesin for di command SP Benjamin Hundeyin tell BBC News Pidgin say as at 14 September di family neva tell di police about dia son death.

SP Hundeyin say di family don suppose make official report sake of say e dey necessary for dis kain situation.

Mohbad die on 12 September and tori of im passing bin spread on social media before im management later confirm am.

Di management confam di death through one statement wey dem share through di artiste official Twitter page, @iammohbad_.

"Na wit great sadness we confirm di passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, di 12th of September, 2023," di statement tok.

But di cause of death still no clear.

Meanwhile, di artiste death dey cause serious tok-tok on social media as pipo dey point accusing fingers at dose dem suspect say dem get hand for im death.

But Mohbad papa Joseph Aloba for one video interview wit one blogger, OG Baba, tok say im no suspect anybody for im son death.

E also share di last moment wey im spend wit im son for one video interview wit one blogger.

Joseph Aloba wey say im and im son na close friends say di last time dem meet na last week Saturday wen im go visit am.

“E give me food. Na im even serve me, wen I dey almost finish di food, e join me and we bin eat togeda. I tell am say Mohbad I don dey go and e give me moni as e dey always give me,” di papa tok.

Some of Mohbad fans dey also para for artiste and music executive Naira Marley wey be Mohbad sake of di rift wey bin dey between am and im former signee.

Since Mohbad death, some of dem enta Naira Marley comment section for social media to ask questions about im former signee death.

Oda tins wey pipo dey tok be say Mohbad na victim of bullying and harrasment by some pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Naira Marley/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, How Naira Marley react to Mohbad death

Im wife simply identified as Wunmi tok say Mohbad bin struggle till death as di artiste get too much pains and threat.

She say her husband dey always beg am say make she and her five-month old baby travel out of di kontri so pipo no go fit harm dem, sake of say e go break am if dem harm im family

Wunmi also tok say her husband bin dey live in fear and e dey engage in fights evri where im go.

According to Wunmi, her husband neva dey happi for a whole day.

One Nigerian influencer Very Dark Man for one video ask Nigerians why dem just dey release videos wia pipo bin allegedly bully Mohbad on different occasions.

E say wetin Nigerians suppose do na to report di alleged cases of bullying to di police.

"Who tok say wen you go make report you gatz identify yourself? You fit report a case as anonymous," e tok.

Dem bury di artiste for Ikorodu area of Lagos on 13 September.

Wetin to sabi about Mohbad

Wia dis foto come from, @Mohbad/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad

Mohbad na one of Nigeria rising musicians. Dem born am for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria for June 1996.

Di singer dey married to Nigerian woman simply identified as Wunmi and dem get one son togeda named Liam.

E bin sign under Naira Marley “Marlian Records” but e comot di label for 2022 in di middle of some controversies.

For inside one recent interview e do wit former Reality TV star Tacha wey also be radio host, Mohbad bin tok about im relationship wit Naira Marley.

Tacha share clips from di interview few hours afta tori of im death break.

E tok for di interview say, “ We just split from Marlian music to Imolenization, we just wan be on our own but e no come easy."

E say e no easy but im dey find im way. E add say dem no dey fight and tins dey cool between dem.

Mohbad bin release im first album, Light EP for 2020. E dey popular for hit singles like Ponmo, Feel Good and Ko Por Ke wit Rexxie.