DSS tok why dem arrest Doyin Okupe for Lagos Airport

Authorities don release one chieftain of di Labour Party Doyin Okupe afta dem initially arrest am.

Nigeria secret police di Department of State Service oga Okupe for Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos on Thursday afternoon.

Okupe suppose fly go London before di DSS arrest am.

Di security agency tok-tok pesin Peter Afunanya tok for statement say di arrest na for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Afunaya also report say dem don give di LP chieftain to di anti-graft agency.

E tok say, "we catch Doyin Okupe for Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos for di EFCC dis morning.

"Dem don since give am to di Commission. Okupe suppose fly go London wit Virgin Atlantic".

Few minutes afta im arrest, Okupe use im social media announce say dem don release am.

Oga Okupe bin dey work as di Director-general of di campaign of di presidential candidate of di Labour Party, Peter Obi.

E resign for December afta Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of Federal High Court for Abuja find an guilty say im collect 200 million naira cash from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

E bin dey sentenced on December 19 to two years in prison with option of fine.

Okupe na ally of Obi since dia time for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before dem join di LP.

Okupe court case

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin arraign Oga Okupe for 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of N702 million - wey contravene sections 16(1) & (2) of di Money Laundering Act and accepting cash in excess of di threshold wey dey allowed under di Act without going through one financial institution.

Di Act provide say no individual or organization shall receive any sum wey dey above N5 million and N10 million respectively without passing through a financial institution alias bank - di judge come hold say “no evidence dey say di money pass through a financial institution”.

Justice Ojukwu say, di NSA no be financial institution, and say even if na di president wey authorize di funds, e no go fit say dem fit pay di money in cash in violation of money laundering.

Di court come hold say di first defendant wey be Oga Okupe dey guilty in counts 34, 35, 36 59.

Justice Ojukwu however find all di defendants for di case not guilty in counts 1 to 33 on di grounds say di prosecution bin fail to establish di charge of money laundering and criminal breach of trust and corruption against di NSA.

For counts 34 to 59 wey dem convict Oga Okupe for, e bin chop accuse say im receive various sums ranging from N10 million on different occasions from 2012 to 2015 wen e be SSA to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Oga Okupe bin tok say e bin spend di money on running di office, payment of staff, and image laundering of di former president and im administration.

Wetin to know about Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe na Nigerian Medical doctor and politician.

Na 22nd March, 1952 dem born am.

Im be di co-founder of Royal Cross Medical Centre and na former National Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention (NRC).

Im bin don chop detention before under Former Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha for October 1996.

Im also be former govnorship aspirant of di People Democratic Party (PDP) for Ogun State, Southwest, Nigeria for 2002.

Doyin Okupe na former Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Im be di Director General, Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation and e join di party sake of di 2023 general elections.

Im be di ‘stand-in vice presidential candidate of Labour party before dem announce Datti as di main Vice presidential candidate.