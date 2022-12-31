Wolves 0-0 Manchester United live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

31 December 2022, 13:12 WAT New Informate 42 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United dey play Wolverhampton Wanderers for dia second game since di return of di Premier League afta di Qatar 2022 Fifa World.

Dis time United dey go away afta dia 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Dem go wan make am three Premier League victories in a row on dia trip to Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Di Red Devils currently dey fifth on di table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, wit one game in hand.

On di oda hand Wolves dey 18th, wit 13 points from 16 matches for 2022-23.

First Half

39mins: Ref stop play afta aggressive foul by Casemiro

37mins: Daniel Podence run onto a good ball but a defender somehow block am.

34mins: Manchester Utd keep possession of di ball wit some short passes, dey wait for moment to hit di opposition.

32mins: Robert Jones blow im whistle to caution Matheus Nunes for offensive foul. Good decision by di referee.

30mins: Christian Eriksen take di corner but dem clear am

27mins: YELLOW CARD for Nelson Semedo.

26mins: Diego Costa run onto a loose pass inside di box

25mins: Daniel Podence fire di ball at goal from inside di area, but dem block am.

24mins: Antony unleash decent strike heading to di bottom right corner, but di keeper dive am Superman and keep am out.

22mins: Neat passing move from Manchester Utd as dem dey try create goal scoring opportunities.

19mins: Alejandro Garnacho show too much aggression as e dey try to break free from im opponent and the referee blow for foul.

17mins: Jose Sa stop goal attempt by Alejandro Garnacho from di edge of di box.

16mins: Matheus Nunes attempt to create dangerous situation for front of goal by sending a cross into di box.

16mins: Manchester Utd dey hold possession. Dem dey see di ball now.

12mins: Alejandro Garnacho go on solo run, but e fail to create a chance as.

10mins: Wan-Bissaka block cross from Hugo Bueno. Wolves get corner.

8mins: Anthony Martial fail to locate im team mate inside di box wit an over-hit chip pass.

7mins: Foul by Hee-Chan Hwang.

6mins: Eriksen take di corner and Casemiro head am but Wolves defender block am.

4mins: OFFSIDE. Ref catch Diego Costa offside.

2mins: Nathan Michael Collins careless wit im challenge

Wolves 0-0 Man United

1min: KICK OFF

Wolves vs Manchester United team news

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Hwang, Costa, Podence.

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial.

Wolves vs Manchester United preview

Julen Lopetegui start well as di Coach of Wolves head, wit di Spaniard overseeing wins from im two matches including di 2-0 success over Gillingham for EFL Cup on December 20.

Wolves also win 2-1 over Everton for di Premier League on Boxing Day – dem come from behind to win for Goodison Park.

Na dat result move dem into 18th spot on di table, now just one point behind 17th-placed Everton.

Man United dey enta dis match off di back of a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest for Premier League on Tuesday night.

Now, Erik ten Hag side don win nine, draw two and lost four of dia 15 league matches dis season to collect 29 points.

Man United actually get four straight home matches afta dis game, facing Bournemouth and Manchester City for Old Trafford for Premier League, in addition to Everton and Charlton Athletic for FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively.