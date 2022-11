How one Iran man live for Paris airport for 18 years before im die

One Iranian man wey live for one Paris airport for 18 years don die. Mehran Karimi Nasseri make one small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport im home for 1988 afta e dey caught up in di middle of one diplomatic limbo.

Later, authorities come give Nasseri di right to live for France, but e end up returning to di airport few weeks ago, wia e die of natural causes, one airport official tell AFP.

One Airport official say dem see plenti thousands euros for im hand.

How Nasseri take hook for di Airport?

Nasseri allege say dem expel am from Iran for 1977 for protests against di Shah and dem give am refugee status for Belgium.

Tehran, however, no agree with Nasseri account.

For November 1988, in order to locate im mama, e travel go Britain, Germany and di Netherlands but dem no gree make e enta sake of lack of papers.

As e return to France, dem detain am and den release am for di Terminal 1 building wia e remain with just im suitcase dey rely on food and medicine from airport employees.

For 1992, one French court rule say dem no fit expel am from di airport but e no fit enta di kontri.

Both France and Belgium later offer Nasseri residency wey im refuse.

Who be Mehran Karimi Nasseri

Dem born Mehran Karimi Nasseri for 1945 for di Iranian province of Khuzestan and name am Masjed Soleiman.

E first fly go Europe in search of im mama.

Nasseri spend some years dey live for Belgium, afta dem drive am from kontries including di UK, Netherlands and Germany ontop say e no get di correct immigration documents.

E come later travel go France, wia e make di airport 2F Terminal im home.

Nasseri spend im days dey write about e life for notebook and dey read books and newspapers.

Im story attract international media attention and catch di eye of Stephen Spielberg, wey direct 'The Terminal" starring Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Afta di film release, journalists begin carry waka go speak with di man wey don inspire Hollywood movie.

At one point, dem dey give Nazzeri, wey call imself "Sir Alfred," up to six interviews a day, Le Parisien report.

Upon say dem grant am refugee status and di right to remain for France for 1999, e stay for di airport until 2006, wen dem carry am go treat for hospital for one illness.

E come spend time dey live for one hostel using di money wey e don receive for di film, French newspaper Libération report.