De children orphaned again by Christian Atsu death

Wia dis foto come from, Arms Around The Child Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Atsu dey known as 'papa' by some of di children wey e support for im home kontri, Ghana

Di head of one orphanage wey Christian Atsu bin dey support don reveal how pikins dia use to call di Ghana midfielder 'papa'.

Di 31-year-old, wey bin dey play for Turkish side Hatayspor, lost im life for February earthquake wey disturb parts of di kontri.

Im body dey pulled from di rubble for 18 February, nearly two weeks afta di quakes.

One week-long traditional mourning period for Atsu now don end ahead of im state funeral wey go hold for 17 March.

"We dey pray and hope say e go come (out) alive," Seth Asiedu, director of charity Becky Foundation tok, wen she tok to di BBC Africa Daily podcast.

"Wen di news come, e be like one funeral day. Di children dey very, very down.

"We get plenti of counselling sessions for dem to try and overcome di pain."

Since Atsu die, plenti don dey made of di former Porto, Newcastle and Everton midfielder charity work.

Im work wit Becky Foundation dey help to turn one children home for di Ghanaian coastal town of Senya Beraku to school.

"One pillar of support is don go," Asiedu bin kontinu, as e tok about Atsu involvement, wey include to provide moni, food, clothes and more.

"I term am as one full package - from education, provision of learning material, school uniforms, all di necessary tins dey need to study wit.

"And den wit water and sanitation. E bin come to drill one borehole for us, help us wit filters so e fit dey drinkable.

"E bin bring solar panels to help wit electricity.

"E bright one big TV set and asked dem to use am any time wey e dey play."

And Atsu, wey bin represent Ghana 65 times, score 10 goals, no just send support from overseas - e also be regular visitor.

Wia dis foto come from, Arms Around The Child Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Atsu use to visit di Becky Foundation orphanage regularly

"When e reach here e be like one festival," Asiedu add, wey sometimes bin dey keep di visits secret from di children.

"Wen e get out of im car, all di children bin run and jump on am. Sometimes dem dey wan to tear am apart and pull am down. Di strength of di children go outweigh am and e imself feel very happy."

"Dey call am uncle, some call am papa.

"E bin no get life so easy (wen e dey young). Wen e bin wan play soccer, e no get boots or jerseys.

"Anytime wey e see children wey dey go through di same tin e dey feel like make help dem."

Indeed, part of Atsu support involve plan to construct one seven-a-side pitch for di orphanage.

Whether dat dream become reality remain to dey seen; Asiedu get concerns about wetin go happun now wey dem no fit rely Atsu monthly donation.

Wia dis foto come from, Arms Around The Child Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Atsu bin plan to construct one seven-a-side pitch for di children of Becky Foundation, also provide dem wit kit from im club for England, Newcastle United

"(He be) one man of few words but e dey very proactive. E say 'I go do dis' and e make sure say e do am.

"Di work I dey do wit my team for Ghana no be one easy task, so wen you get pesin like Atsu dey come to join forces wit you, and di person comot like dat, e create one very big vacuum.

"I don lost one broda. Ghana don lost one great star.