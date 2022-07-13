ASUU reply Buhari order to call off strike

President Muhammadu Buhari and ASUU president Victor Emmanuel Osodeke

Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] don reply Nigeria president demand for dem to call off dia five months old strike.

Muhammadu Buhari on Monday say “enough is enough” say make ASUU end di down tool sake of di students.

ASUU reply Buhari saying “enough no go dey enough for di struggle to reposition public universities.”

Di public universities lecturers union add say na goment dey responsible for di long strike no be dem.

Na since 14 February, 2022 ASUU strike begin and dem extend till August to allow goment address dia demands.

President Buhari through im Chief of Staff and Minister of Labour Chris Ngige say dem don sey engage di union to resolve di mata.

But ASUU national president Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di goment neve address di issues at stake.

'Enough no dey enough' ASUU tell Buhari

ASUU explain say why enough no go dey enough na because of di “President failure to reposition di decaying and dying public university education.

Di striking lecturers also frown at "how e refuse to pay dia salaries for five months since dem dey on strike.”

Di lecturers release dis statement from meeting dem do a day afta Buhari give di order.

“Enough no go dey enough until e do di needful and act presidentially by signing di renegotiated agreements between di FG and di union.” ASUU tok

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities- ASUU say until president Muhammadu Buhari sign di renegotiated 2009 agreement plus meet dia oda demands, dem no go resume work.

ASUU national president, Victor Emmanuel Osodeke tell BBC pidgin say di union and di Nimi Briggs-led Committee on negotiation bin don finish wit dia negotiation since.

And dem don submit di document to di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to look into and give to presido to sign. Professor Osodeke add.

But oga Osedeke say im no understand di enough is enough statement by di president sake of say no be dem dey delay di student for house.

"For five months wey we dey strike, di goment no utter any word'

"Even though dem no pay us salary for five months, di president no say pim"

"Dis im enough is enough statement no make sense at all" im explain.

E further explain give say even di committtee members dey even shock on top di fact say since dem finish dia work and submit am to di authority, dem neva get any feedback .

Di labour union leader say aside di agreement, di union don also agree on oda terms wit di minister of education and dem don also finish di testing of dia payment system wey dem di call UTAS.

Oga Asodeke wey decline to give details of all di oda agreement, say if goment sign di renogotiated 2009 agreement today plus meet dia oda demand, di union go call off dia strike.

Wetin President Muhammadu Buhari tok

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday tell di striking lecturers to consider di future generation and resume work.

Di Nigerian leader tok dis one for im hometown of Daura, Katsina state wen some govnors of di ruling APC, legislators and political leaders visit am during di sallah break.

Buhari say di continued strike go get generational consequences on families, di educational system and future development of di west African kontri.

E say di strike don already affect di psychology of parents, students and oda stakeholders.

“We hope say ASUU go sympathise wit di pipo on di prolonged strike. Truly, enough dey enough for keeping students for house.”

“ No hurt di next generation for goodness sake,” di president tok.

A statement from Buhari Senior Special Assistant to di President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu issue say “truly, enough is enough to keep students for house.’’

Nigerian public university lecturers don dey on strike since February over welfare package.

ASUU strike - Wetin be dia demands

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productvity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni

"I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

“Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

“ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain

Ngige further yarn give say ASUU members shun to attend di meeting wey Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiation of 2009 Agreement put togeda for several time and dat di committee don finish dia work and don sumit dia findings to di ministry of Education.

ASUU meeting wit FG

Wetin Nigeria goment don do to end di strike

Di Ministry of Education and dat of Labour and Productivity don hold meeting wit di striking lecturers to find lasting solution to dia mata.

First, afta few close door meeting wit di union leaders, dem set up di Briggs committee wit a clear mandate to renogotiate di 2009 agreement.

Dem also set up anoda committee to chook eye for inside di payment system to ensur say e meet integrity test.

Di minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige for di last meeting wit ASUU leadership say dem no get any problem again wit di earned allowance and dat wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batches.

Afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Ngige also ask di Nigerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

How students dey react to ASUU strike

Di strike don make many students siddon for house and student unions don enta street to protest di crisi wey no gree end.

Dem don also meet wit some goment official like di minister of education wey walk out on dem.Despite dia protest, both official of ASUU and goment neva call off di strike and di student union bodi say na students di suffer pass for dis fight between goment ASUU.

ASUU president further yarn give say plenti leaders for di kontri no care about di future of di next generationand dat is why everi politician difocus on how dem go rule without finding ways to resolve di wahala wey dey ground.

E lament say plenti of di politicians dia pikin dem no dey school for Naija and dat is why dem no care about di need for di university to open.

While some dey call on federal goment to meet Asuu demands, odas want make di union find anoda way to protest.

Student for social media say dem don tire and want both goment and ASUU to call off di strike so dat dem go go back school

Nigeria ASUU Strike 2009 to 2022 timeline

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU StrikeASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike