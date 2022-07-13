Why police consider dis Nollywood actor death as 'murder'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Prince Emma Buchi

one hour wey don pass

Prince Emma Buchi, Nollywood actor, death dey treated as 'murder case', Police tell BBC.

"For now, we no fit tell who dey responsible for di death but signs of violence dey on im head for us to suspect say dis na murder case"

Delta State Police Command tok-tok pesin reveal afta news of im death break.

Tori be say no one dey sure of wen e die, police tok

Na pipo wey dey trained to evacuate decomposing deadi bodi come to remove di actor bodi and deposit am for mortuary for Abia state.

Police say na on Monday 11th July dem receive call to report say odour of deadi pesin wey dey rotten dey smell out of late Buchi domot.

Real investigation dey go on concerning di death of di actor, dem add.

Delta State police command say dem suspect di death of di actor to be murder case.

"We no fit tok who kill am for now because e don die for some days before dem detect am.

"And dem gatz to break im door and see already decomposed bodi. "

How police get info of Prince Emma Buchi death

Bright Edafe say na on Monday one colleague of di actor call, then e come direct am go police station.

Di Police come get info about di decomposing body for Asaba, Delta state Capital.

And immediately police take action and follow di colleague of di actor go di scene of di whole incident, DSP Edafe add.

" Dem tell me say dey gatz to break di door before dem fit see di corpse."

"Pipo around find out say di actor don die through di smell from di apartment."

Di police official say dem no fit evacuate di corpse because of di condition wey di dead body dey.

Na pipo wey dey trained to evacuate decomposing body come from Abia state to remove di dead body and deposit am for motuary for Abia state.

Di police tok-tok pesin add say dem dey on di case and real investigation dey go on.

"Di police dey on di case and real investigation dey go on."

"I believe in no time we go arrest suspect because anybody wey take life no go fit go free like dat. One way or di oda justice go dey served."

Meanwhile, Colleagues and fans of Prince Emma Buchi wey be fast-rising Nollywood actor dey mourn am as di news of im death reach dia ears.

Some pesin wey hear di news don enta social media to express dia shock and heartbreak.

Some describe di actor as promising and say e just dey come into stardom.

Prince Emma Buchi short profile

Prince Emma Buchi is a Nollywood actor

E dey call imself Abia boy wen im bin dey alive