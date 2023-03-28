Germany finally send Leopard tanks wey Ukraine dey expect to tackle Russia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Leopard 2 tank

Author, Adam Durbin

Role, BBC News

48 minutes wey don pass

Di German defence ministry say dem don send dia first shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Dem deliver eighteen cutting-edge main battle tanks afta dem train Ukrainian crews how to use dem.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius say im sure say di tanks fit “make decisive contribution” on di frontline of di war.

Challenger 2 tanks from di UK don also arrive, according to reports from Ukraine. Ukraine bin don dey call for more modern vehicles and weapon system for months to help fight Russia invasion.

Di Ukrainian goment neva comment on di arrival of di Leopard 2s, but dem don confirm di arrival of di first UK-made Challenger 2 tanks.

Around 2,000 Leopard 2s dey in use for European kontris. Tori be say e dey among di best main battle tanks wey Nato kontris produce.

Germany agree to supply di tanks to Ukraine in January afta dem bin dey reluctant to do am or even permit oda kontris to send dia own.

Under German law, Berlin gazz approve am before any kontri fit re-export Leopard 2s.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius say di tanks “don make am into di hands of our Ukrainian friends as we promise dem and e dey on time”.

German army don train Ukrainian tank crew to use di advanced T-90 main battle tank and e dey considered to be di easier to maintain and e also dey more fuel-efficient dan most oda Western tanks.

On top of di Leopard 2s, Germany don also send Ukraine two specialist tank-recovery vehicles and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles on im Facebook page. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov describe di British vehicle as a work of military art.