Wen be Serena Williams next match for US Open?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

7 minutes wey don pass

Serena Williams go play her second round match for di 2022 US Open on Wednesday.

Williams wey dey plan to retire win her opening match 6-3 6-3 against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

She go face second seed Anett Kontaveit next.

Celebrities dey among di 25,000 pipo wey watch Serena win her first match inside di Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Film director Spike Lee, wey dey call Williams im "little sister" bin dey stadium, im even take part for di coin toss.

Tennis legend Serena Williams tok about retirement from di game 9th August 2022

While Vogue editor Anna Wintour, anoda of Williams padi bin sit don inside her support box behind di player family.

Oda celebs wey show face wey di stadium pick include former US President Bill Clinton, soul singer Gladys Knight, boxer Mike Tyson and model Bella Hadid.

Serena wey don win 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, dey one behind Australian Margaret Court's all-time record.

Di American dey also play di doubles alongside her older sister, Venus.

Who be Anett Kontaveit?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Anett Kontaveit be di second seed for di women draw for di tournament.

E mean say she be di second ranking women player for di US Open.

Dem born Anett 24 December, 1995 for Tallinn, Estonia.

Di Estonian don win six career singles titles and win 196 matches.

Wia to watch Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit

Nigerian and Ghanian tennis fans fit watch di 2022 US Open Grand Slam for Supersport.

For US tennis fans, ESPN na di place to watch dis summer US Open matches.

Wetin to know about di US Open

Di US Open na di fourth and final Grand Slam of 2022 season.

E start 29 August and e go run until 11 September.

Na for di Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for Flushing Meadows New York, United States dis tournament go happun.