Buhari ministerial nominees list: President Buhari send names to Senate

Who be dis Buhari new ministerial nominees, who dem go replace?

President Muhammadu Buhari don send seven ministerial nominees to Nigerian Senate for confirmation.

Dis nominees go replace di ministers wey bin resign recently.

Dem bin leave di Federal Executive Council to go pursue dia political ambitions for 2023 general elections.

Nigeria electoral law require appointed goment officials to leave dia offices before participating in an election as candidates.

Buhari write di Senate on Tuesday wit di names of nominees.

Di list include di following:

1. Henry I. Ikoh - Abia

2. Umana Okon Umana - Akwa Ibom

3. Ekumankama J. Nkama- Ebonyi

4. Goodluck Nana Opiah - Imo

5. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub - Kano

6. Ademola A. Adewole - Ondo

7. Odum Odi - Rivers

Who di nominees go replace

In April and May dis year, some cabinet ministers declare intentions to be dia party candidates.

Dem become aspirants for either presidential or state govnorship elections wey dey hold next year.

Di only way pesin fit be candidate na to resign before di primaries.

Those wey bin resign include:

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi - Minister of Transportation

Godswill Akpabio - Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

Ogbonnaya Onu - Minister of Labour and Employment

Emeka Nwajiuba - Minister of State for Education

Uche Ogar - Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development

Paulline Tallen - Minister of Women Affairs