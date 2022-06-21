Buhari ministerial nominees list: President Buhari send names to Senate

Who be dis Buhari new ministerial nominees, who dem go replace?
President Muhammadu Buhari don send seven ministerial nominees to Nigerian Senate for confirmation.
Dis nominees go replace di ministers wey bin resign recently.
Dem bin leave di Federal Executive Council to go pursue dia political ambitions for 2023 general elections.
Nigeria electoral law require appointed goment officials to leave dia offices before participating in an election as candidates.
Buhari write di Senate on Tuesday wit di names of nominees.
Di list include di following:
1. Henry I. Ikoh - Abia
2. Umana Okon Umana - Akwa Ibom
3. Ekumankama J. Nkama- Ebonyi
4. Goodluck Nana Opiah - Imo
5. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub - Kano
6. Ademola A. Adewole - Ondo
7. Odum Odi - Rivers
Who di nominees go replace
In April and May dis year, some cabinet ministers declare intentions to be dia party candidates.
Dem become aspirants for either presidential or state govnorship elections wey dey hold next year.
Di only way pesin fit be candidate na to resign before di primaries.
Those wey bin resign include:
Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi - Minister of Transportation
Godswill Akpabio - Minister of Niger Delta Affairs
Ogbonnaya Onu - Minister of Labour and Employment
Emeka Nwajiuba - Minister of State for Education
Uche Ogar - Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development
Paulline Tallen - Minister of Women Affairs
One of di clause wey dem newly introduce for di new electoral act na section 84(12) wey provide dat anyone wey hold political office - ministers commissioners, special advisers and odas - must give up di position before dem go fit dey qualify to participate for di electoral process either as candidate or as delegate.