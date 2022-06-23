Organ-harvesting meaning, victims and risk

Meaning of Organ harvesting don pick di interest of many Nigerians.

Two prominent Nigerians chop arrest on suspicion of plotting to harvest di organs of one pesin for UK.

So wetin be organ-harvesting? Dis tori go explain di full meaning.

Organ-Harvesting meaning

Organ harvesting essentially na ‘killing on demand’, dis na di selling and transplanting of organs of victims.

Dis definition wetin international society for human right tok.

Dem say organ harvesting dey take place for various kontries for di world, especially in China, India, and on the Sinai Peninsula.

Victims of Organ Harvesting

Some pipo dey voluntarily sell dia organs to traffickers on di black market in exchange for money, according to one Delta-net international journal.

E be lucrative business and kidneys, for example, na wetin dem dey buy for an average of $150,000.

In theory, healthy individuals with two fully functioning kidneys fit continue to live healthily when one dey removed, however dis no be always di case.

Some victims dey see dia organs forcefully removed. For example:

Victims fit dey kidnapped and see one organ forcefully removed.

Some victims dem dey trick dem into believing say dem require surgery alias operation and whilst under anaesthetic dem go remove one organ without dia knowledge or consent.

Sake of di movement of political refugees wey dey go in Europe, plenty individuals don dey offered assurance of safe passage to Europe in return for one organ.

Many victims of forced organ harvesting fit don previously be human trafficked, anoda form of modern slavery.

Oda victims dey killed on demand and get dia organs removed to fulfil an order.

Risks of Organ Harvesting

Organ harvesting dey very risky because na major surgery dem dey do.

For example, risks of kidney donation from a living donor include:

Severe pain

Blood clots

Incisional herniation

Serious infection

Adverse drug reactions

Pneumonia

Lung collapse

Psychological symptoms

Death

Even wit di standard risks of major surgery, based on say dis na illegal parole tins dem fit no consider tins like hygiene.

Dis go increase di risk of infection and endangers victims.

Places where organ-harvesting dey high

Organ harvesting or evidence of organ harvesting dey for various kontries for di world.

Especially for places like China, India, and di Sinai Peninsula.

Na so international society for human rights tok.

People’s Republic of China

Organ transplantation for People’s Republic of China dey boom well-well, for dia di number of transplants dey rise.

Evidence suggest say dem murder pipo to sell and transplant dia organs –wit allege involvement and support of goment agencies.

Most cases of organ harvesting in di world dey take place for China.

Sinai Peninsula

Egypt na di regional hub of organ trafficking. According to World Health Organization.

For 2010, smuggling networks carry at least 14,000 refugees pass di border into Israel.

On dia way through Egypt, organized criminals block di refugees and migrants, dem dey only release dem afta dem pay ransom.

According to UN Refugee Agency, if family members of di refugees no pay ransom, dem go sell dem to gangs for northern Sinai, most times di gang dem dey kill dem and comot dia organs.

In 2019 International Organisation for Migration warn Nigerians warning say make dem shine dia eyes and dey careful on top some fake travel agencies wey plenti for di kontri, as some na trap for organ-harvesting.

Organ Harvesting dey legal?

For now na only one kontri in which e dey legal to buy and sell kidneys: Iran. Delta-net international journal don find out.

But for oda places you fit selflessly donate some of your organs (including kidneys) but not for monetary gain.

Pipo dey most times donate kidneys to dia loved ones and family.

But e also legal to donate your organs to strangers as an act of compassion.