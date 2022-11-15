Ghana deputy finance minister chop sack and oda tins wey don happun since Anas Aremeyaw latest investigate

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo sack de deputy finance minister, Mr Charles Adu Boahen after allegations of impropriety.

De minister dey at de center of corruption allegations afta journalists wit Tiger Eye PI led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé.

De minister, Mr Charles Adu Boahen allegedly talk undercover journalists wey pose as investors say, as a practice, dem for pay de country’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia bribe of $200,000 before meeting im to discuss possible business deals.

De deputy finance minister also talk say, dem for give de Vice President relatives some jobs so say he go help dem establish dia business for Ghana.

Minority lawmakers call for probe into Vice Prez conduct

Some minority lawmakers call for probe into de conduct of de vice president who Mr Charles Adu Boahen name drop. But Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia distance himself from de allegations.

“I no know of any meeting wey Minister Adu Boahen hold or some “appearance fee” matter” he talk inside statement.

“What I dey cherish most for life inside be my integrity, I no go allow anyone take my name do corrupt tins” he add.

Special prosecutor dey investigate de matter

President Akufo-Addo task de Special Prosecutor to carry out investigations into de allegations.

Mr Charles Adu Boahen already dey under fire after de poor performance in de economy under en leadership as deputy finance minister, Ghanaians call for en sack together with de main finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

De calls for dia sack at de time be linked to general economic challenges and inflation wey Ghana dey experience.