'Dr Olaleye do oral sex wit di child victim' - Witness tell court

Wia dis foto come from, Other

3 January 2023, 19:07 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Di trial of Lagos medical doctor Femi Olaleye continue on Tuesday for di Special Offenses and Domestic Violence Court Ikeja as anoda witness give testimony on top di mata.

Femi wey be di MD of Optical Cancer Care Clinic and father of two dey face accuse say e sexually molest im wife niece plenti times and threaten am ontop.

E bin don plead not guilty wen dem say dem arraign am for court.

First to appear in court on Tuesday wen di case come up na di child victim. She bin dey 16 years wen di incident happun but she now dey 18 years.

Di judge order all journalists to vacate di court wen di victim wan enter to give her testimony unto say she be minor.

Dem hold her session behind closed doors.

Child advocate testify

Wetin we call dis foto, One prison warder escort Dr Olaleye to court today

Afta di victim testimony, di judge allow journalists to return to di court room, di next witness na forensic expert and child advocate Mrs Olabisi Ajayi Kayode wey bin interview di victim earlier.

Di witness tell court say afta her interview wit di victim, she find out say di suspect put di girl through serial sexual molestation and also perform oral sex wit her.

“Afta e molest her finish, e threaten di girl say if she tell her aunty wetin happun, im go abandon dem and run away,” na so she tok.

She say di defendant also threaten say e go kill di victim if she expose dia secret.

According to di witness, di mata start wen di suspect approach di victim wen she dey 16 years, ask am weda she be virgin.

E add say di man ask am why she dey keep her virginity, say virginity no dey reign again, add say girls of her age don comot dia virginity since.

She narrate further say di girl tell am say di doctor explain to am say if di girl lose her virginity or get pregnant, im get how im go take lie to protect di girl and she go dey free, but add say di decision na her own.

Di witness explain say dis na tactics wey di defendant use to fix imsef into di sexual life of di minor and begin control am.

“E use threat and coercion to get control over di girl. E use im position as husband to di girl aunty to make di girl engage in di wrong activity” na so she tell court

According to her, di first time di defendant do penetrative sex wit her, di girl say e pain her and blood comot, say di defendant use tissue clean di blood.

She also narrate how some nights di defendant go go di children room and pretend like e dey come check di window blinds. E go wake di girl and tell am to go do tea for him downstairs, say di man dey use that opportunity to molest di girl.

Di cross examination

Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Olaleye as im enta di court room for im trial today

During cross examination, di defendant lawyer Babatunde Ogala ask di witness weda she be trained psychologist, she reply say no, but say psychology follow for wetin dem study during training. Di lawyer say she put am to her say she no be psychologist.

Di counsel also ask di child advocate how she come to conclusion say pesin expose di girl to serial sexual activity.

She respond say na based on her interview wit di victim.

Di counsel ask her weda she consult medical pipo, police or any oda pipo before she draw her conclusion, she say she bin call police officer wen she first hear about di case and she bin tok to odas wey bin dey around wen she conduct di interview.

Di counsel put am to am say di established fact be say her conclusion na based on di victim testimony.

During di witness testimony, di judge agree make dem play video of di interview wey di child advocate hold wit di victim

She say na di goment department of public prosecution give dem di case to handle.

Inside di video wey our reporter watch for di court room, e see and hear di victim wia she dey describe how di defendant take advantage of her.

Di case so far

Before now, di court bin don remand di defendant for prison custody pending wen im meet im bail condition.

During di December 2022 proceedings, di wife of di defendant bin testify against her husband for court say di man dey drug am and she go sleep off anytime e wan go molest her niece.

She tell court say her husband na sex addict and no suppose dey out in di society as im fit dey harmful to di pipo.

Afta Tuesday proceedings, di judge adjourn di case to Wednesday January 4 for continuation of trial.