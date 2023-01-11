Security, education tok dominate candidates plan for BBC debate ahead of Oyo govnorship election

Oyo State govnorship candidates don debate dia plans ahead of di general elections.

For one townhall meeting wey BBC Yoruba organise for Ibadan, di Oyo State capital, di candidates of Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, and Accord Party tok about dia plans for di pipo of Oyo State.

Govnorship election go hold for 11 March for 28 states Nigerian states while di remaining eight states get different govnorship election calendar.

Wetin dominate di govnorship candidates plans for di pipo of Oyo State na security.

Most of di candidates claim say Oyo State dey experience insecurity and dem promise to secure di state.

Michael Lana - SDP

Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Michael Lana tok say im go work on security. E tok say im goment go ensure say Amotekun dey in place legally.

“Na colonial education system wey dey use at di moment, but education system wey go make pipo stand on dia own wen dem finish na wetin my goment go adopt, “Lana tok.

Adelabu - Accord Party

Adelabu wey dey contest under Accord Party tok say im goment go establish Independent Power Plant (IPP) for Oyo State wey go ensure say pipo of di state no dey share light again.

E tok say security no dey for di state as e claim say pipo no fit waka wen 8pm don knack. E say e go ensure say all di security agencies work togeda to secure di state.

“Security wey no dey, tax wey plenti and sake of say goment no care na why companies no plenti for Oyo. Na all dis tin I go take care of make trade for Oyo dey more successful,” Adelabu tok.

Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale - Labour Party

Labour Party candidate Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale say if im become Oyo State govnor, e go make sure say security mata dey under di care of im goment.

E say im get experience for governance for 12 years and add say goment go dey owe salary if leaders no get experience.

Akinwale tok say im gomen go provide opportunity to pipo to learn work .