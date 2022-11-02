Police detain nanny over Davido son death, release six suspects

2 hours wey don pass

Di nanny wey dem employ to take care of Ifeanyi Adeleke still dey wit di police.

Di Lagos state police command confam to BBC Pidgin say dem retain di nanny aas dia investigation kontinu into di death of di 3 year old son of Nigeria music star, Davido.

Tori comot on Monday night say Ifenayi Adeleke don die - tori be say e drown for swimming pool for im papa house for Banana Island.

On Tuesday police arrest eight pipo, all of which na di domestic staff wey di house wen di incident happun.

“We arrest dem for questioning make dem tok wetin dem know about di incident. Afta di interrogation we go release anybody wey we no feel say na suspect,” Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police tok-tok pesin tok.

E say di police go den arrest anybody wey dem no dey comfortable wit im response.

Police release six, detain two

As pipo still worry about di incident wey attract global attention, police don confam di release of six out of di suspects wey dem bin arrest – dem retain two.

Hundeyin say di two pipo dem retain na sake of investigation wey still dey go on for di mata.

E say di two na di nanny and “one oda pesin wey I no know,” but na to ask dem questions before “we know wetin we dey do next.”

Di police say di six pipo no pass di night for station – dem get dia bail on di same day.

Davido neva tok ‘no’ for autopsy

Wetin we call dis foto, Family foto of Davido

Di police explain say dia standard procedure wen dem dey investigate mata wey concern pesin death na to conduct autopsy.

Benjamin Hundeyin say as far as di death of Ifeanyi dey concerned dem go also conduct autopsy.

“E get some families wey dey tok say dem no dey interested in autopsy even though na something wey we suppose do.

“On dis case, Ifeanyi parents, dat na Davido and Chioma neva tok say dem no dey interested,” e add.

E say as tins be now police go conduct autopsy excep dem hear from d parents.

Di swimming pool no be ‘active crime scene’

Police say di swimming pool wey di incident happun no be active crime scene “so no need to close am”.

Oga Hundeyin say even though di police dey torchlight di mata di swimming pool still fit still dey open to use.

D﻿i parent of di boy never comot to comment on di incident.

Ifeanyi na di son wey im get wit im Fiance, Chioma Rowland.

Di death of dia pikin happun days afta di family celebrate di pikin third birthday wey shelle for October 20.

Some days before, e bin get one video wia Davido dey teach Ifeanyi how to swim.

For di videos wey bin trend for social media Davido bin carry di pikin make am flap im legs for di water as e dey tell am wetin to do.

Dis go be di second time wey celebrity for Nigeria go loose pikin to drowning.