Di mystery of di $5m cash and fake gold wey no-one dey claim for Zambia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, By Mike Thomson

Role, BBC News

21 minutes wey don pass

One private plane wey dem find with more than $5m (£4m) in cash, fake gold, guns and ammunition on board dey at di centre of a deepening investigate for di Zambian capital, Lusaka.

Everyone sabi di aircraft fly from di Egyptian capital, Cairo, and land a fortnight ago for Zambia, but dat na where di certainties stop. So far nobody for Egypt or Zambia admit say na dem charter di plane or owning di contents wey dey inside.

With so many questions unanswered rumours don dey fly.

E fit be dat those wey dey involved be high-level Egyptian or Zambian political or military figures? Dis na one-off flight or di first out of hundreds to finally be rumbled?

Wetin dey known be say all six Egyptians aboard di aircraft and odas wey join dem for Lusaka go appear for court on Monday. Some of di Zambians wey dem dey hold don chop espionage charge and accuse say dem obtain money on false pretences. Dem neva charge di Egyptians yet.

Di world for no know anything if no be for one journalist whose fact-checking website, Matsda2sh, accuse officials for Egypt of involvement for di incident.

Journalist disappear

Soon after dat Egyptian plainclothes security force raided Karim Asaad Cairo home during dead of night and arrest am.

At first e bin just disappear. Nobody know where or why dem gbab Oga Asaad.

Den independent Egyptian journalists publish documents over social media wey dey purportedly take from di Zambian police investigate into di cash-filled aircraft.

Dis reportedly name three Egyptian military officers and one senior police officer among those wey dem arrest, backing up Oga Asaad's allegations.

Plenti protests comot from social media, many of whick come from fellow tori pipo make dem to release dem two days later. Wetin make dem arrest am, na still question wey neva get ansa.

Di only tin Egyptian authorities go tok be say di aircraft wey bin dey mentioned for oga Asaad website bin dey privately owned and merely dey waka through Cairo. Dat one mean say di kontri or im officials no get anytin to do with di case.

Afta dat, di spotlight move go Zambia afta di plane land for Kenneth Kaunda Airport for Lusaka.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say di plane bin land for di Kenneth Kaunda Airport on 13 August

Somehow, e be like say a Zambian man wey bin dey carry bags of wetin look like gold bin just waka pass security to go meet di Egyptians wey just land for dia plane.

Nobody know who allow am but Zambian tori pipo tok say, e for don touch one or two hands with money to let am pass.

Afta e enta di plane. di man allegedly sell part of di supposed gold im bin dey carry for di men wey dey di plane and na so dem ask am for more.

Wetin no clear, na if dem find out say wetin e dey sell na fake before security come to search di plane.

Di arrest sef be like e no straightforward.

Plenti for di officers wey enta di plane dey face investigation say dem collect up to $200,000 each from di Egyptians wey dey di plane. Tori be say na dia reward say dem allow di plane ot take off without say dme arrest anybodi.

Wen tori scata say say na om money dey flow for di plane, na so anoda group of security charge enta di plane and arrest di pipo wey dey inside.

Gold bar puzzle

E be like di suspects no fit explain wetin dem dey do with millions of dollars cash, plenti pistols, 126 rounds of live ammunition and wetin look like 100kg of gold bars.

Na di gold bars bin raise eyebrows pass.

E turn out say not all dat glitters be gold, as on top of di gold for di bars, dem mix copper, nickel, tin and zinc inside.

E be like di Egyptians wey dey di plan don escape bad deal.

Di Zambian lawyer wey bin dey act on behalf of one of di 10 men dem arrest say anoda tin wey raise eyebrows na how di security forces be like dem no sabi maths.

Makebi Zulu tell BBC say in di beginning, police tok say dem find $11m in cash. E say, dem later reduce am to around $7m before dem bring am down again to $5.7m.

One of di reasons fit be inside di tori say dem do comot almost half di money from di plane before di arresting team come. If na true be dat, e mean say di pipo wey dey inside fit don carry more than $5m pass airport and e no easy to dat kain tin in secret.

Oga Zulu also confuse about di way dem don dey treat di men since dem gbab dem.

Whistleblower

E tok say di Zambian and three oda foreigners dey sent to jail to wait diaa day for court, di six Egyptian dey chill for guest house. Im question: VIPs for Cairo don dey kolobi Zambian authorities.

Di man wey allegedly carry di bags of di fake gold put inside di plane since dat time don turn whistleblower and tori be say e dey help Zambian police see di end of dis mata.

In di last couple of days, dem don arrest plent more Zambian citizens for one cut and join fake gold processing plant and more arrests fit follow am.

As world pipo eye don dey chook inside dis mata, na so pipo don dey guess on top wetin dey happun.

One think-tank wey dem dey call Egypt Technocrat, wey get Egyptian professionals, wey dey live around di world, dey claim say ova 300 secret companies inside Egypt get hand for money laundering operations.

Some pipo tok sat plenti plenti money don dey smuggled out of di kontri since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi enta power nine yars ago. If na true, e fit be say dis flight be just one of hundreds wey make dis kain trips before?

Di theory wey some circles dey push be say na senior military officials and businessmen for Egypt wey dey fear sat President Sis regime fit scata dey fear and try to comot dia money from di kontri.

As e be with everytin inside dis case wey get big question mark, nobody sure how much of all of dis dey true.

Di hope be say when trial finally happun, many of di questions wey don come up go dey answered.